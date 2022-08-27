Madame CJ Walker, the first self-made woman millionaire in the US, got her own Barbie.

Enlarge this image switch title Mattel

Mattel

Madame CJ Walker has expanded the line of Barbie dolls Inspiring Women.

Often referred to as the country’s first female self-made millionaire, Walker was known for her entrepreneurial skills as she built her hair care and beauty brand from scratch.

But beyond her beauty empire, Walker was also known for her philanthropic and social justice efforts, including her contributions to the NAACP anti-lynching movement. This is the whole Walker story that her great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles hopes younger generations will learn about her through the new doll.

culture Journalist Ida B. Wells honored with a Barbie doll for her fearless activism.

“My hope is that when little girls and little boys pick up the doll, they see something that’s a little different from a regular doll, that it’s a doll that has a backstory,” Bundles told NPR. “And as an entrepreneur, and as a boss, and as a philanthropist, and as a philanthropist, and as a person who cares about social justice, they will probably see themselves and take one of these narratives.”

As Walker’s official biographer, Bundles worked with Barbie to create the doll.

Her input and expertise helped create Walker’s striking outfit, featuring the entrepreneur’s favorite colors of purple and turquoise, as well as the doll’s hair and packaging, which features a historic photograph of Walker’s residence at Villa Levaro. gathering place for people during the Harlem Renaissance. The doll even comes with a mini replica of Walker’s original Wonderful Hair Grower. ointment Helped with many scalp problems.



Enlarge this image switch title A’Lelia’s Sets

A’Lelia’s Sets

Bundles shared memories of her first black doll and the importance of black presence in the toy industry.

“It means a lot that a child can look at a doll, can have a doll that looks like him,” Bundles said. “And that doesn’t mean that black kids should only have black dolls and white kids should only have white dolls… But I love the idea that kids can actually have someone who looks like them… so they know that they are part of the world.”

Walker joins the ranks Ida B. Wells, Billie Jean King, Jane Goodall and many other innovative women who also made Barbie in their own image.

“As a pioneer in entrepreneurship, philanthropy and activism, creating a blueprint for self-made American businesswomen and twentieth-century innovators, Madame CJ Walker is the epitome of our Barbie Inspiring Women series.” — Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global This is stated in a statement by the head of Barbie and Dolls for Mattel.

The doll is available on Amazon as well as walmart.com for 35 dollars.