Macron criticizes the “hypocrisy” of some African leaders regarding the war in Ukraine.

DAKAR, Senegal. French President Emmanuel Macron visited West and Central Africa this week and denounced the “hypocrisy” of African leaders who refused to challenge Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Macron also warned against the growing influence of Russian “disinformation” in the region and accused Russia of using energy and food in a new type of “hybrid” war.

The French president’s three-day tour of West Africa began as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was finishing his trip to Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo. Mr. Lavrov argued that Russia was not responsible for the global food shortage and called on African leaders to abandon the global order imposed by the West.