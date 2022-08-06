New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Machine Gun Kelly addressed the man who vandalized a tour bus in Nebraska on Thursday.

“Couldn’t even commit a proper offense,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said in her Instagram story. “You’re such an idiot. You painted a bus thinking it was my bus…wrong bus, you f–king idiot.

The assailant on Thursday sprayed a homophobic slur on one side of the tour bus and painted a penis on the other.

Before the title Omaha, Nebraska, Kelly uploaded pictures of his tour buses to his Instagram story. “Taking the Power Rangers to OMAHA,” he wrote alongside a picture of the different colored buses.

On Thursday, Kelly continued to call the unidentified suspect. “I was at the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you wait until 5 in the morning to spray DK paint,” Kelly said.

“You could be at home cuddling with your partner [or] doing something, but instead you’re like, ‘God da—-, I want him to go to his hotel room so I can spray this d–k paint… you suck.”

Kelly said the vulgar spray paint was removed from the bus “before I saw it.”

Local news outlet KETV reported that law enforcement was alerted to the vandalism outside The Farnam Hotel early Thursday morning. No suspects have been named so far.

At a show in New York in June, Megan Fox’s fiancée He injured himself when he broke a champagne flute over his head. Later that night on the “Late Night with Seth Meyer” show, he explained that the incident saved his eye.

Kelly is currently touring the United States, with his next show on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. He will wrap up his domestic shows next week and head overseas until mid-October.