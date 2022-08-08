New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Authorities in Macau advised residents to undergo at least two days of COVID-19 tests after a person who had traveled from the Chinese special administrative region to the neighboring city of Zhuhai was found to have contracted the virus.

The move comes days after Macau began easing strict anti-Covid regulations, including resuming travel to Zhuhai without quarantine from August 3.

The city’s 700,000 residents will undergo rapid antigen tests on Sunday and Monday and upload the results to a government website, the Macau government said in a statement on Sunday.

Thousands of residents living near the Macau border to Zhuhai and the Taipa district next to the city’s Las Vegas-style Cotai strip must undergo official nucleic acid tests, the government said.

Authorities also sealed off the infected man’s apartment building and the supermarket where the man worked.

Macau reopened public services and entertainment facilities and allowed restaurants to resume dining on August 2.

The former Portuguese colony has reported nearly 1,800 infections since mid-June, when its worst coronavirus outbreak forced it to close casinos and lock down much of the city.

More than 90% of Macau’s residents are fully vaccinated against Covid, but authorities are trying to stave off China’s zero-COVID mandate at almost any cost, as it is already adjusting to living in contrast to much of the world. Virus.