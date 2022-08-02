Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 products, including milk alternatives and protein shakes.

Enlarge this image switch title Food and Drug Administration

Lyons Magnus released voluntary recall for 53 products due to possible bacterial contamination.

Products included in the recall range from milk replacers to prepackaged coffee, protein shakes and other nutritious drinks. Lyons Magnus said the potential infection could have come from Cronobacteria Sacosakia are the same bacteria responsible for the discontinuation of Abbott infant formula earlier this year.

While no human cases have been reported, Lyons Magnus stressed that all products included in the recall should be thrown out. It states that none of the recalled products are intended for infants.

“Anyone with a recalled product should immediately dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund,” Lyons Magnus said in a statement.

The company and the Food and Drug Administration published complete list of recalled products, which include popular items like Intelligentsia and Stumptown prepackaged coffee, Oatly oatmeal drink and Premier protein shakes.

To find out if what you bought is included in the recall, you need to check the batch code and the best date on the package. If you are unsure or have questions, the company encouraged people to call the recall support center at 1-800-627-0557 or visit his website.