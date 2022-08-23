type here...
Sports Lynn-Jay Dixon, ex-Clemson running back, not with Tennessee 18...
Sports

Lynn-Jay Dixon, ex-Clemson running back, not with Tennessee 18 days after transferring

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Not running again with Lynn-Jay Dixon Tennessee football A UT spokesman confirmed Sunday, 18 days after the program joined the team.

His time with the Vols was short.

Dixon spent four seasons at Clemson, rushing for 1,420 yards and 13 TDs. He transferred to West Virginia in November, reentered the transfer portal in June and announced his transfer to UT on Aug. 3.

Dixon was added after UT lost Len’Neth Whitehead to a season-ending injury prior to preseason practice.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now for daily updates delivered to your inbox

The Vols now have four scholarship running backs on the roster as they begin preparations for the season opener against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network).

Dixon did not advance in his short stint at UT. And once he learns the playbook and adjusts to the up-tempo style of the offense, coaches say his playing time could come later in the season.

Dixon started practice on Aug. 4, a few days after the other running backs had already been in the preseason. And last week, he was limited by an ankle injury.

Jabari Small is back after starting last season rushing for 792 yards and nine TDs. Jaylen Wright, who rushed for 409 yards and four TDs, recently returned to full strength after a minor injury.

Freshmen Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson impressed the coaches, ahead of Dixon in the rotation.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com And on Twitter @AdamSparks.



Previous articleHeavy rain floods streets in Dallas-Fort Worth area
Next articleTom Brady returns to Bucs training camp, nixes wild theory

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Retired NS Mountie top describes ‘failures’ in response to mass shooting

Lee Bergerman, former Assistant Commissioner and recently retired commander of the Nova Scotia RCMP, testifies during the Mass...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Albuquerque murders: Afghan refugees charged with third murder in Muslim massacre

off Video Albuquerque police released body camera video of the arrest of...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Bryce James, son of LeBron James, received a Division 1 college basketball offer

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

The Canadian Rangers are celebrating their 75th anniversary at home in Dawson City, Yukon.

Rangers march through Dawson City, Yukon, on Monday at the Freedom of the City honor ceremony to celebrate...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Tom Brady returns to Bucs training camp, nixes wild theory

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Lynn-Jay Dixon, ex-Clemson running back, not with Tennessee 18 days after transferring

Not running again with Lynn-Jay Dixon Tennessee football A UT spokesman confirmed Sunday, 18 days after the program...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News