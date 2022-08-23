Lynn-Jay Dixon, ex-Clemson running back, not with Tennessee 18 days after transferring

Not running again with Lynn-Jay Dixon Tennessee football A UT spokesman confirmed Sunday, 18 days after the program joined the team.

His time with the Vols was short.

Dixon spent four seasons at Clemson, rushing for 1,420 yards and 13 TDs. He transferred to West Virginia in November, reentered the transfer portal in June and announced his transfer to UT on Aug. 3.

Dixon was added after UT lost Len’Neth Whitehead to a season-ending injury prior to preseason practice.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now for daily updates delivered to your inbox

The Vols now have four scholarship running backs on the roster as they begin preparations for the season opener against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network).

Dixon did not advance in his short stint at UT. And once he learns the playbook and adjusts to the up-tempo style of the offense, coaches say his playing time could come later in the season.

Dixon started practice on Aug. 4, a few days after the other running backs had already been in the preseason. And last week, he was limited by an ankle injury.

Jabari Small is back after starting last season rushing for 792 yards and nine TDs. Jaylen Wright, who rushed for 409 yards and four TDs, recently returned to full strength after a minor injury.

Freshmen Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson impressed the coaches, ahead of Dixon in the rotation.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com And on Twitter @AdamSparks.