Lyme disease vaccine in final clinical trials

Ticks that carry Lyme disease are actively spreading, spreading in forests and scrublands throughout the United States and Europe. But outdoor enthusiasts could get a new weapon against Lyme if a new vaccine candidate performs well. It aims to protect people over the age of five.

Had it received regulatory approval, it would have been the only Lyme disease vaccine available to people in the US. But it is expected to take years for a potential vaccine to reach the market. If the third phase of the study is successful, they will likely apply for official approval in 2025, the companies said.

The new vaccine is called VLA15, and it is entering Phase 3 human clinical trials this week. It was created by Pfizer and the French drug manufacturer Valneva.

“We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone in the development of VLA15,” said Valneva Chief Medical Officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo. said in a statement. “Lyme disease continues to spread, representing a large unmet medical need that affects the lives of many people in the Northern Hemisphere.”

US consumers once had access to a Lyme disease vaccine called LIMERIX, but it was taken off the market 20 years ago. The vaccine was quite effective, but some users blamed it for adverse reactions, including arthritis. How National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases notes that “analysis by the FDA and others did not support this conclusion,” but use of the vaccine dropped sharply, leading to the cessation of its production. However, there is a vaccine for dogs on the US market.

New Human Vaccine Candidate Works Similar to LYMERix by Targeting Outer Surface Protein Borrelia bacteria that cause Lyme disease. But VLA15 lacks a region of the protein “that some attribute to adverse events,” according to NIAID.

The study, which is currently underway, includes about 6,000 participants from the US and Europe, aged at least 5 years, who live in places where Lyme disease is “highly endemic,” Pfizer and Valneva say.

The vaccine candidate elicited a strong immune response in adults and children in earlier trials, “with acceptable safety and tolerability profiles,” pharmaceutical companies said.

In addition to a potential vaccine, another weapon against Lyme is in development: a monoclonal antibody developed by MassBiologics, which is part of the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine. Phase I human trials of the antibody are expected complete this monththe second phase is likely to start next spring.

Lyme disease is spread by black-legged ticks. Climate change and deforestation are among the anthropogenic factors that have increased the range of arachnids. The eradication of predators that control the populations of deer and mice, two animals that carry Lyme disease, has also contributed to the spread of the disease.

People face an increased risk of Lyme disease if a tick remains on their skin for an extended period of time, leading experts are urging people to test themselves for ticks after being outdoors, especially in areas where Lyme disease is known to be a threat.

Early symptoms of Lyme may include fever, headache, and a circular rash that may resemble a bull’s-eye. CDC. Later symptoms may include joint pain, facial paralysis, and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. The disease may be treated with antibiotics, especially in the early stages. Some people are known to develop persistent symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and an inability to concentrate.