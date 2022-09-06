New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A section of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was closed for several hours after a truck carrying luxury vehicles crashed after a tire blew out.

The highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash, WRAL-TV reported. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully enclosed truck includes a Porsche, Ferrari, BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.

The owner-operator of the truck said he checked all his tires at a fuel stop in southern Virginia, but heard an explosion behind him before the fire broke out. He said that he tried to put out the fire, but as the fire got too big, he had to flee from the spot.

All the vehicles were burnt in the fire. The firemen who reached the spot said that when they arrived, the tires and batteries were bursting with fireworks.

The truck driver, who did not give his name to WRAL, is the sole owner of the trucking company. He was shaken but not hurt.