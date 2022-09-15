Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation denounces “violent intrusion” into cultural camp by wildlife officers

Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation is demanding an apology and an investigation from the government of the Northwest Territories following Tuesday’s “violent invasion” of a culture camp, which they called “aggressive”, “aggressive and disrespectful”.

On September 13, wildlife officials flew into the camp at Artillery Lake and spent hours searching the family tents and wigwams, according to First Nation.

They were investigating illegal hunting of reindeer in a no-hunting mobile zone.

Larry Innes, an Indigenous attorney for Lutzel Ke Dene, said the details of what happened are still coming.

“Officers indicated that they had information that people were harvesting Bathurst caribou in a closed area,” he said. “They then presented a warrant and indicated that they had the right to search the camp for evidence of illegal hunting.”

Timber Bay on Artillery Lake is located within the Tyden Nene National Park. (SHS)

The camp is about 150 kilometers from the mobile zone, Innes said. Pickers used charter planes to reach areas near the mobile hunting zone, but First Nations have no information to suggest that harvesting took place in the mobile hunting zone.

He said officers checked every tent, hiding place and meat storage area in the camp and took samples of the meat, hair and bones.

“During this time, they explained that if anyone interfered with their investigation, they would be charged with obstruction, and that additional officers would be available to enforce the warrant if necessary,” he said.

So far, no one has been charged, he said.

The First Nation intends to challenge the validity of the warrant.

“Significant” amount of “missing edible meat”

In a statement Thursday morning, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Shane Thompson confirmed that officers went to the camp to execute a search warrant.

Neither Thompson nor anyone from the Environmental Protection Department wanted to be interviewed.

Thompson stated that officers found the carcasses of 10 caribou in the mobile zone and “a significant amount of suspected tainted edible meat was found.”

A photo taken by environmental and natural resources officers in the mobile zone shows what ENR Minister Shane Thompson described as discarded meat from caribou carcasses. (Presented by the Division of Environment and Natural Resources)

He said officers received two independent reports from members of the public on Monday about illegal logging.

“Officers have launched a field investigation at the site, as well as a secondary site operating under the Wildlife Act, with a search warrant,” he wrote.

According to him, the department cannot share details, as an active investigation is underway.

Thompson added that many of his department’s wildlife officers had lived in the North for a long time.

“Caribou are important to them, to the communities in which they live and work, and to the elders,” he said.

“Such investigations are complex. Enforcing the mobile zone is an important part of the collaborative conservation efforts we are taking to conserve the Bathurst herd.”

The Bathurst herd has shrunk from 470,000 animals in 1986 to around 6,200 in 2021.

“Extremely important event” for the elderly

In a press release Wednesday evening, Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation Acting Chief Charlie Catholic said they are seeking a full explanation and apology from the territorial government.

Iris Katolik, manager of Thaidene Nëné for Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation, declined to be interviewed. However, in a press release, she wrote that children were crying and old people were injured during the step-by-step search.

“We are shocked that GNWT has carried out what is tantamount to a forceful invasion of our cultural camp,” Katolik said.

Larry Innes (center) with Steve Nita in a 2019 file photo. Nita was the lead First Nation negotiator for Lutzel K’e Dene in the creation of Taidene Ne. (Avery Singel/CBC)

“This was a completely unreasonable search and an unnecessary violation of our Aboriginal and treaty rights. It reminds us that all talk of reconciliation and new relationships is just talk until there is a real change in how other governments treat us on the ground. “

Catholic described the search as a “serious setback” between the territorial government and the people of Lutsel Ke.

Innes said that the camp, which housed about 80 people, is located on the site of the former village of the people of Lutsel Ke – a place of great importance and importance for the families who grew up there. According to him, the raid took place in front of the elderly, children and visitors from all over Canada and around the world.

“Shock and outrage are just beginning to describe the depth of people’s reaction to this,” he said.

“For older people who went through a period where they were literally afraid of wildlife guards, before the constitutional protection of the rights of indigenous peoples was implemented in Canadian law, this event was an extremely important event.”

Innes said he, too, was shocked by the raid, given the existing constitutional safeguards against unreasonable searches and seizures in people’s homes. He said the Wildlife Act defines tents as homes.

“I am confused. I can’t believe the officers were able to get a search warrant for basically the entire village for illegal logging,” he said.

“It would be like the police getting a search warrant for the entire community on the charge that someone in the community may have committed a crime. This is beyond what the law allows.”

In a statement, Thompson said the government values ​​its partnership with Indigenous peoples and wants to continue to work together to protect caribou.

“ENR also recognizes and supports the importance of traditional land based activities, seasonal hunting camps, cultural camps and traditional lifestyles,” he wrote, adding that the department “sincerely acknowledges” indigenous caribou conservation efforts.