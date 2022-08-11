Lumber, wheat and oil: Falling prices could mean the worst of inflation is over

For much of the past few years, watching lumber prices has been painful for anyone working on their home.

Lately, however, prices have come down along with many other commodities—another sign that runaway inflation may be coming to an end, or at least providing some breathing room for those struggling with rising living standards.

Lumber and frame make up 10 to 15 percent of the total cost of building a new home, said Mace Mortimer, co-owner of Alloy Homes, a custom home builder in Calgary.

“The lowest lumber prices were about 300 percent higher than usual. This was back in March and April of this year. They softened a bit and went down again,” he said.

“This is the peak”

Many other building products are still more expensive than usual, and there is a shortage of skilled labor. However, Mortimer believes that the most serious inflation is over.

“I think that’s the peak,” he said. “And I think it should hold.”

New data released in the US on Wednesday show inflation may peak as the rate fell from 9.1% in June to 8.5% last month.

Aside from lumber, many other commodities are in decline, such as oil, which is one of the biggest contributors to inflation. A barrel of crude oil has fallen about 20% since June.

Copper has fallen about 25 percent since March, while the value of many crops is also falling. Since May, rapeseed and corn have lost 25% in price, and wheat – 40%.

“Two or three months ago we had crop prices either at record highs or very close to all-time highs, depending on the crop. Almost everywhere we see a fairly significant rollback. [in prices]“said Jonathon Drieder, an analyst at LeftField Commodity Research in Manitoba.

Food prices are falling

These price changes could take months before being seen in the grocery store, even though grocery prices are already falling. worldwideaccording to the UN.

Real estate prices have also been a major cause of inflation escalating across the country. Rents are still on the rise, but home prices, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, are now coming down in many Canadian cities.

Calgary realtor Hong Wan sold the house about six months ago to a Vancouver couple. Instead of moving, they recently decided to stay in Vancouver and put the property up for sale again. However, the market has cooled off during this time and Wang said it would be difficult for the couple to get their money back.

“We haven’t sold it yet, so it’s the same house [but] another market,” she said.

All this gives hope that inflation figures in Canada next week may show signs of improvement. Looking at data on commodities, jobs and real estate, among other statistics, some economists expect the inflation rate to ease after reaching 8.1 percent in June.

However, for now, experts say it’s hard to say for sure if runaway inflation is over.

“The reason inflation is high is because energy prices are high and the cost of home ownership is high, and these two events, energy in particular, are subject to a lot of uncertainty,” said Trevor Tombe, professor of economics at New York University. Calgary.

“So where we go from here no one can guess.”

Falling commodity and real estate prices should give consumers some respite. And if these lower prices persist – especially for oil – Tombe expects the inflation rate to return to normal over the next year.