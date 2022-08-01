New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seven-time European Tour winner Luke Donald has officially replaced Henrik Stenson as Europe’s team captain for the Ryder Cup. Stenson was stripped of the title It follows his decision to join the rival, Saudi-backed LIV Golf League last month.

Donald previously served as Vice Captain The last two Ryder Cups An official announcement was made on Monday.

“To be able to lead your team of peers and be an ambassador for the entire continent is truly one of the greatest honors that can be bestowed upon a golfer,” he said in a statement. “I feel very privileged to be entrusted with that responsibility, and it’s something I don’t take lightly.”

It didn’t take long to find Donald.

Following reports that Stenson had joined LIV Golf ahead of the third tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, Ryder Cup Europe announced on July 20 that he would no longer captain the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. In Rome.

“In light of the decisions Henrik has made regarding his personal circumstances, it is clear that he will not be able to fulfill certain contractual obligations committed to Ryder Cup Europe prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, so it is not possible for him to continue in the role of captain.”

In his official statement, Stenson argued the opposite.

“As many of you will have already seen, unfortunately, my decision to play in LIV events has prompted Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that I will not be able to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain,” his statement read. “This is despite the fact that I am making specific arrangements with LIV Golf to support my role as captain, to ensure that I can fulfill the responsibilities of captaincy.”

Stenson, perhaps fueled by his layoff, exceeded expectations in his LIV golf debut this past weekend, winning the tournament by two strokes over Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff.

His gift? A $4 million winner’s purse and an additional $375,000 for his team’s second-place finish.