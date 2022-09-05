New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Luke Combs He paid back two children who worked hard to attend one of his concerts.

Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner Bangor, Maine stacked five cords of wood to pay for their own tickets to the concert, WABI-TV reported.

“We stacked 5 cords of wood and bucked $100, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he was good. My dads swore it was a waste of time, oh, but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh lord, when it rains, it pours, ” read Fenderson’s sign.

Combs spotted the sign at his Friday night show and removed $140 from his wallet to reimburse the kids for their tickets.

“How much are your tickets? $100? $200? Everybody paid $200, a hundred dollars,” he said. “Oh my God, I’ve only got $140 here. You want it, pay yourself back. I’ll give you some more.”

“Beautiful Crazy” singer Children are invited to come out backstage after the show.

“I thought it was great that he walked up to us,” Tanner told the outlet.

“He came over to us, and we were able to meet him. I thought it was really cool,” Bo added.

Bo’s mother told WABI-TV that Combs was a “great role model” for the children.

“He’s a great role model for taking the time to do that, and they should really recognize what they’ve done,” Desiree told the outlet. “It wasn’t just Luca, but the rest of the staff who made it happen and made it a point to find us and the boys and fulfill the promise he made to them. I think for all the sisters, relatives and friends all learned a valuable lesson.”

“I think it’s a really wonderful thing that he’s doing this to reinforce the lessons that we try to instill in our children,” Tanner’s mother, Justine, also told the TV station. “They went in knowing, and it’s amazing to make it this big. It’s so heartwarming.”

Combs also returned all tickets He went into his Saturday night show in Bangor after experiencing vocal problems.

The country music star “announced that he’s still going to perform, but because of the condition of his voice, he doesn’t think he’ll be able to perform for real,” radio station B98.5 reported.

“Therefore, he is going to refund the money he paid to the concert for the tickets to the show,” the outlet said. “Upset by the situation, he explains that he understands that going to a concert costs more than just paying for the tickets. Most people have hotel rooms, dinners, babysitters, gas, and more. Reimbursing the cost of the tickets, in his mind, is the least he can do.”