Luke Combs canceled a concert over the weekend because his voice just wasn’t the same

(CNN)Luke Combs may be one of country music’s most generous stars.
The video has been shared on social media Combs featured interrupting a concert over the weekend in Bangor, Maine, when he noticed a sign from some young fans that they had set fire to to earn money to buy tickets to the show. A fan said he was celebrating his 12th birthday.
The singer then took out his wallet and handed them $140 from the stage, signed hats for them and said a member of his team would take them backstage to give them T-shirts and other souvenirs.
But that was not all.
According to B98.5A country music station in central Maine, Combs later returned all tickets for his Saturday show in Bangor because his voice was shot and he didn’t think he could give a full performance.
Combs “announced that he would still perform but, due to the condition of his voice, he did not feel he would be able to perform the actual show,” the radio station said.
According to a post on the station’s website, “Therefore, he was going to refund what concert-goers paid for tickets to the show.” “Uncomfortable with the situation, he explained that he realizes the cost of going to a concert is much more than what is paid for the tickets. For many people, there are hotel rooms, dinners, babysitters, gas, and more. He had in mind to recoup the cost of the tickets, at least. He can.”
Combs still performed an abbreviated set.
The singer’s generosity won him praise from fans.
“Two shows back is tough for anybody,” one woman wrote on Twitter. “And even though this guy’s voice is smooth as butter and he delivers every song I’ve ever heard.”
CNN has reached out to a representative for Combs for comment.