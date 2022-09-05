type here...
Entertainment Luke Combs canceled a concert over the weekend because...
Entertainment

Luke Combs canceled a concert over the weekend because his voice just wasn’t the same

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Luke Combs may be one of country music’s most generous stars.

The video has been shared on social media Combs featured interrupting a concert over the weekend in Bangor, Maine, when he noticed a sign from some young fans that they had set fire to to earn money to buy tickets to the show. A fan said he was celebrating his 12th birthday.
The singer then took out his wallet and handed them $140 from the stage, signed hats for them and said a member of his team would take them backstage to give them T-shirts and other souvenirs.
    But that was not all.
      According to B98.5A country music station in central Maine, Combs later returned all tickets for his Saturday show in Bangor because his voice was shot and he didn’t think he could give a full performance.
      Read on
      Combs “announced that he would still perform but, due to the condition of his voice, he did not feel he would be able to perform the actual show,” the radio station said.
      According to a post on the station’s website, “Therefore, he was going to refund what concert-goers paid for tickets to the show.” “Uncomfortable with the situation, he explained that he realizes the cost of going to a concert is much more than what is paid for the tickets. For many people, there are hotel rooms, dinners, babysitters, gas, and more. He had in mind to recoup the cost of the tickets, at least. He can.”
        Combs still performed an abbreviated set.
        The singer’s generosity won him praise from fans.
          “Two shows back is tough for anybody,” one woman wrote on Twitter. “And even though this guy’s voice is smooth as butter and he delivers every song I’ve ever heard.”
          CNN has reached out to a representative for Combs for comment.



          Previous articleSen. Ron Johnson crushes Democratic challenger by ‘taking a page out of President Biden’s playbook’
          Next articleLeBron James, Rappers Drake and Future Sue Hockey Documentary Rights: Report

          Latest news

          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          The US military has flown two nuclear-capable B-52H Stratofortresses over the Middle East

          off Video An Iranian warship intercepts a US military drone Mike Emanuel,...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Luke Combs is paying back young fans who bought tickets to his show on their own

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          New class, new country: Children fleeing war in Ukraine prepare for school in Manitoba

          5-year-old Maxim Okhrimenko will start kindergarten in an English-Ukrainian bilingual program at Winnipeg's Prince Edward School in September....
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Judge allows special master to review documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, stalls DOJ investigation

          Judge authorizes special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.Donald Trump's lawyers have argued that the records can be...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Biden Again Attacks ‘Maga’ GOP Members of Congress, ‘Filled with Anger, Violence and Hate’ in Labor Day Speech

          off Video President Biden delivers remarks at a union-sponsored Labor Day celebration...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          LeBron James, Rappers Drake and Future Sue Hockey Documentary Rights: Report

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News