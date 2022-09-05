Luke Combs canceled a concert over the weekend because his voice just wasn’t the same

(CNN) Luke Combs may be one of country music’s most generous stars.

The video has been shared on social media Combs featured interrupting a concert over the weekend in Bangor, Maine, when he noticed a sign from some young fans that they had set fire to to earn money to buy tickets to the show. A fan said he was celebrating his 12th birthday.

The singer then took out his wallet and handed them $140 from the stage, signed hats for them and said a member of his team would take them backstage to give them T-shirts and other souvenirs.

But that was not all.

According to B98.5 A country music station in central Maine, Combs later returned all tickets for his Saturday show in Bangor because his voice was shot and he didn’t think he could give a full performance.

