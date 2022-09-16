New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are co-hosting the CMA Awards and Bryan promises fans it will be a fun show.

Bryan told Fox News Digital that when producers approached him with the idea of ​​co-hosting the show with Manning, he told them he thought it would be a “blast” to share the stage with him.

Although Manning is not a country music artist, Bryan admits that his star power “goes beyond being a football player” and that fans respond well to him as a host.

“Peyton is just a huge guy and a huge star,” Bryan said. “We’ve become really good friends over the years and worked on a few things together. It’s a bit of a joy to share the stage with him and see him run over there to help me host the CMA Awards.”

Bryan opened up about why he and Manning make such a perfect hosting duo, saying that they both have a great sense of humor and that they both have a genuine love for country music. He cites Manning’s performances as “Saturday Night LiveProof that he can do well on TV.

“Neither of us take ourselves too seriously. And he’s obviously in front of the TV. He’s always good in front of the camera, and he’s a longtime fan of country music,” he explained. “I think we’re going to be able to have a lot of fun with the crowd and make it a really special night because we’re on stage.”

In their opening monologue about who they plan to roast, Bryan assured fans that while they haven’t decided what the exact jokes are, they’re working on them and have a more accurate idea of ​​what the script should be closer to. the date

“I mean, we’re going, we’re going to see what the big topics are going to be,” he said. “You know, going into that week. We’ll have fun with some of the others.”

Apart from hosting CMA Awards, Bryan is bringing awareness to the farming community and the hard work they have done and continue to do over the years. He has partnered with the National Pork Board to put on his farm tours, which include concerts on farms.

He’s been doing these farm tours for a few years now, and through his partnership with the National Pork Board, he’s focused on pig farming. The board heard about his farm tours and learned about a potential partnership.

“When you think about the topic of pig farming and what people’s interpretation of it is, I thought it would be a good campaign to step back and show the other side and let the world know how ethical and clean all that stuff is. There is pig farming,” he explained. When going to the grocery store…make sure they can feel good about any pork they buy.”

One of his biggest goals in organizing farm tours is to “make sure people don’t get this stereotype in their head,” that a farmer spends his day in a “mud pool,” and let them know the truth. Nowadays, agriculture is more “high-tech.”

Bryan said he never felt the American spirit more than when he was performing on stage in these fields.

“We went out and found these different farm families and farm lots and put all our staging and our semi-trucks and we put it on stage and we’re literally on a working farm,” he said. . “Fans coming in, you know, nothing more American than 20,000 fans, American flags, playing country music on the farm.”

As a major player in the country music game, Bryan is in tune with the industry’s up-and-coming artists, exemplifying a male and female artist who truly believes he’s struggling.

“When you see what Lainey Wilson is doing out there, I think she’s a young female star that’s really turning a lot of heads,” he said. “I’ve got a good friend, Hardy, who’s with Morgan Wallen right now. Hardy is one of the best writers I’ve ever heard of and he has a real sense of where he wants his career to go.”

He also used his experience in the industry to assist as a judge.”American Idol,” explaining that after being on the show for a few seasons, he got better at predicting who America would ultimately vote for.

“I can really gauge how far they’re going to go very quickly because I’ve seen a lot of kids come through the door,” Bryan said. “Life is really, really special and great when you know someone is going to do well in the competition.”