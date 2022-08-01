Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to Host ‘The 56th Annual CMA Awards’

(CNN) Country Music Association and ABC have been announced Key Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” live from Nashville, TN. On 9 November.

Bryan shared the news Monday while guest hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“It’s a privilege to be a part of such a historic night honoring my peers and country music,” he said. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We’ve been good friends for years and what he brings to the table is going to make it even more exciting. I know he’s already Went to the CMA Awards, but he was never with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

Manning said, “I can’t wait to get to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage with my friend Luke Bryan. I’m a huge fan of country music, so it’s an honor to be able to stand among so many incredibly talented artists.”

Bryan returns to host the CMA Awards for the second year in a row, while Manning is the first-time host.

Read on