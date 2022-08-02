New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be the hosts of the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards, airing live on Wednesday, November 9.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Nominations are yet to be announced.

Bryan, who served as the show’s host last year, performed at CMA Fest in June, winning the top prize twice — Entertainer of the Year.

Manning was a first-time host, but had plenty of practice considering he was one of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL for 18 seasons before officially retiring in March 2016 after winning Super Bowl 50.

The “Born Here Live Here Die Here” singer made the announcement while guest hosting Monday’s episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” with Ryan Seacrest.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of such a historic night honoring my peers and country music,” Bryan said said in a statement. “When Peyton Manning asked me if someone wanted to co-host, I didn’t hesitate.”

He said: “We’ve become great friends over the years, and what he brings to the table will explode even more. I know he CMA Awards Before, but he was never with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

Manning was just as excited: “I can’t wait to get to Nashville and be on stage at the CMA Awards with my friend Luke Bryan. I’m a huge fan of country music, so to have the opportunity to stand among so many incredibly talented artists. An absolute honor.”

The CMA shared the announcement on Instagram: “We’ve made our #1 picks for the 2022 #CMAawards! We’re definitely looking forward to this year’s two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year @LukeBryan and NFL Superstar, @PeytonManning as our hosts! Let the award season begin! Watch Wednesday, November 9 on @ABCNetwork.”

“Country music’s biggest night will undoubtedly live up to its expectations this year,” said CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “We’re thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm as we celebrate the best in country music for an evening! I can’t wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will happen. Be as hilariously unpredictable and fun-loving as they both are.”

“Just when we thought we couldn’t top Luke’s explosive energy and signature charm as host Last year’s CMA Awards, “We’re bringing him back with sports legend Peyton Manning for country music’s biggest night,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, unscripted and alternative entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship is the perfect anchor for this year’s star-studded. Show me.”

Previous hosts have included Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton.