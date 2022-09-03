New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Luke Bell’s family spoke later Country stars Death at age 32.

The singer’s family shared a statement with Fox News Digital in which they expressed their grief after Bell was found dead last Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

“We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken,” Bell’s relatives said.

They continued, “Luke had a tender heart, a wanderer’s soul, and a musical gift that he was fortunate enough to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for supporting Luke and his music. We wish all of Luke’s fans, friends, and family happy times with him. Sharing stories and photos.”

Country music singer Luke Bell has died at the age of 32

“Unfortunately Luke suffered from mental illness, which progressed after the death of his father in 2015. A loving community of family and friends supported Luke through his illness.”

“Despite this, he was unable to get the help he needed to alleviate his suffering. Our hearts go out to the millions of people with mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating frustration of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer.”

“As we navigate our heartbreak we respectfully ask for privacy to allow us room to grieve and honor his memory. Our only comfort comes as our Luke is finally free and at peace,” the family concluded in their statement.

On Tuesday, an authority with the Tucson Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a report of an “unresponsive” male near the 5500 block of E. Grant Road on Aug. 26 just before 1 p.m. local time.

Officials, along with the fire department, began treating the unresponsive male before he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Bell was found dead on August 29.

Bell’s cause of death is “unknown” and they have opened a death investigation, officials told Fox News Digital.

“Where am I?” The singer has is missing Aug. 20 near 4th Ave. in Tucson, Saving Country Music Blog reported Sunday. The blog post also shared that Bell struggles with bipolar disorder and sometimes disappears.

According to the outlet, he was on a vacation to Tucson with his close friend and fellow country recording artist Matt Kinman when he suddenly disappeared.

“We came here to Arizona, here to work, play some music, and he just left,” Kinman said.

“He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out and he got out of the truck and left.”

Kinman confirmed Wyoming A native was found dead not far from where he disappeared in Tucson, Saving Country Music reported Tuesday.

Bell “concealed a serious battle with bipolar disorder that eventually left him shaking forever”. He has gone missing several times before and, according to the outlet, “has been in hospitals or incarcerated at times.”

Bell’s condition has improved over the past year and a half thanks to medication and treatment, the Post said.

However, Kinman, who has reportedly been “taking care of him for the past six years,” said he fears a recent change in Bell’s medication may have played a role in his disappearance.

Following Bell’s death, several celebrities paid tribute to the singer on social media and emphasized the need for more mental health awareness and support.

Jessica Chastain “This is so sad. I wish we talked more about mental illness. It needs the same support as any other disease,” he tweeted.

The Academy Award winner continued, “Please listen to #LukeBell today and honor the soul of this country that lost its war. I hope he finally finds the peace he so longs for.”

Margo Price posted a video of Bell’s performance on Twitter in 2015, writing, “Goddamn, rest [easy] To our dear friend, Luke Bell,” along with a broken emoji.

“Word has come out of Luke Bell’s passing and we are heartbroken at the news,” Mike and Moonpiece wrote in a Facebook post.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The band added, “I vividly remember the first time I met Luke over a decade ago at Hole in the Wall down to the clothes on his back. The man (and his music) made an impression. He was truly traveling. A troubadour out on that lost road. Help yourself.” Do and play some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest in peace, friend.”

“Man…Luke Bell…what the f**k,” tweeted Joshua Headley. “RIP of course. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him and was talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to. A sad night for country music indeed.”

The official Twitter account for Academy of Country Music Awards “Sad day for our country music community. Sending our thoughts and condolences to Luke Bell’s family, friends and fans,” he wrote.

Bell first rose to prominence on the country music scene in 2014 with the release of her debut album, “Don’t Mind If I Do.” Label Thirty Tigers signed the rising country music star in 2016. Bell gained further recognition later that year after releasing his self-titled second album.

According to The Boot, Bell worked with Price, Alabama Shakes and Longhorn Slim, and during his career performed supporting slots for Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Hayes Carl.