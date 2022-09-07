New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The The NBA may be enjoying its offseason , But quality basketball is still being played around the world.

And like the NBA, it was dominated by Luka Doncic.

Wednesday in EuroBasket 2022, Doncic led his Slovenian team 47 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win against France. The win saw Slovenia clinch the top seed from Group B as the knockout rounds begin this weekend.

Lakers’ Patrick Beverley on playing with Russell Westbrook: ‘Super excited’

Doncic’s 47 points are the second most points in the history of the European Championships. According to FIBA . The highest points scored in the European Championships was by Eddie Terrace of Belgium who scored 63 points against Albania in 1957.

“Luka had a great night,” Slovenia coach Aleksandar Sekulic said, according to ESPN. “He spoils us a lot. We think this is normal. It’s not normal.”

Doncic, who was forced to the locker room in the second half after taking an elbow to the head from France’s Vincent Poirier, had 27 points on 8-for-12 shooting in the first half, according to the Dallas Morning News. He finished the game 15-23 from the field, including 6-11 from the three-point line.

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his previously injured knee

As is usually the case, the “Luca magic” was on full display on Wednesday Dallas Mavericks All-Star knocked out An absurd floater from three in the first half.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert led France with 19 points, eight rebounds and one block.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Luca, obviously, is an amazing player,” Gobert said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

At EuroBasket, there are four groups with six teams in each group. The top four teams in each group – 16 in total – advance to the knockout stage.

Doncic had another stellar NBA season in 2021-2022, leading the Dallas Mavericks to the team’s first Western Conference Finals appearance since the 2010-2011 season. He was named to his third All-Star team and the All-NBA First Team for the third time in his four-year NBA career.