All-Star Luis Castillo will make his debut for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday against the New York Yankees.

The Mariners acquired the right-hander from Cincinnati on Friday in hopes of bolstering their rotation as they chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Their postseason drought is the longest among the four major North American professional sports.

At 55-48, Seattle is currently 12 games behind Houston in the AL West standings, but in second place for one of the three wild card playoff spots. Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Castillo will start the series finale in New York.

Perhaps the top starter on the trade market this year, Castillo joins Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen in the rotation.

Castillo’s last start for the Reds came last Wednesday. The 29-year-old is 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA for last-place Cincinnati this season. He had 90 strikeouts and just 28 walks in 85 innings.

His strong showing came a year after he had a career-worst 8-16 record, where his losses were the most in the National League and a 3.98 ERA.

The Reds acquired infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore in the trade. Marte is the Mariners’ top-rated prospect, with Arroyo third and Stoudt fifth.