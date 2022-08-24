New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lucy Arnaz, daughter “I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz want to do something about the homelessness crisis in her home state.

Recently teamed up as a fellow actor The doors of change, a non-profit organization with a mission to change the lives of homeless youth. Since its launch in 2001, it has raised more than $4.7 million and placed over 2,000 homeless youth in safe housing.

Doors of Change revealed that there are 3.5 million homeless youth in America, with 16-25 year olds making up the most “disadvantaged” homeless population. Mental health referrals have increased by 105% in just one year.

Arnaz is among the many Hollywood stars who have come forward to take part in the cause affecting homeless youth. Seven beloved TV moms — Marion Ross, Jane Kaczmarek, Karen Grassley, June Lockhart, Ilene Graff, Dee Wallace and Michael Learned — supported the organization’s efforts.

‘Happy Days’ star Anson Williams is running for mayor of Ojai, Calif.: ‘Community comes first’

“I was thinking about this very big issue — homelessness in America,” Arnaz told Fox News Digital. “I’ve wanted to do something for a long time, I had an idea of ​​what I could do, and I wanted to ask my son to help me, but I didn’t feel like I was equipped. Start from scratch, you know, reinvent the wheel. So I put it off thinking about it. But our Dad used to say, ‘There’s got to be a way,’ and you put it in the universe. I wanted to be involved. And the universe was like, ‘I’m on it.'”

Arnaz said he was inspired after a heart-to-heart conversation with Doors of Change president and founder Jeffrey Sitkov. She wanted to use her platform for good.

“People pay attention to what I say and do,” she reflected. “It’s been my nemesis my whole life. My mom used to say, ‘You’re a mark.’ Because you can’t. . Your name is out there and people say, ‘So-and-so’s daughter.’ , ‘That’s a blessing.”

“It’s a way to give back,” she continued. “There’s so much to fix on our planet right now. I’m overwhelmed by it. I’m sure other people are too. I want to think globally, but act locally. It makes me feel like I’ve done it. If I can do something for someone locally and get other people involved… Then I feel like I’ve done it somehow. It’s important to me to use my voice, to help people try to do something.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Arnaz said The state of homelessness in CaliforniaWhere she lives, “is everywhere.”

“I live in Palm Springs – it’s nice and warm here, you know?” she said. “Especially in the winter, a lot of homeless people come to this area because it’s a safer place for the homeless than most other places in the country… but it’s still very hot. You have kids and adults sitting on the sidewalk. With a bag for shade, it breaks my heart and they all have different conditions. There are… some say, ‘I’m on the grid, I could care less.’ But a lot of other people don’t want to be there. Kids certainly don’t want to be there.”

Sitkov told Fox News Digital that a common misconception people have about homeless youth is that they choose to run away. “90% of the kids we work with on the street don’t want to be homeless,” he said. They fled abusive homes. Some of their parents were addicts or mentally ill. Others endure conflict because of family members’ lack of approval over their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Los Angeles is one of many cities Struggles to deal with the rise of homelessness and large encampments scattered along the sidewalks have sparked public outcry. Earlier in August, the Los Angeles City Council voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, prompting disruption by protesters who criminalize homelessness.

‘I Love Lucy’ Stars Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Reveal These Last Words To Each Other, Daughter Says

Supporters of the ban say homeless encampments pose a health and safety threat to school students, particularly because of the presence of those with drug addictions and mental illness. Opponents say the move would further criminalize homelessness.

Arnaz says the reason hits close to home.

“To be blunt about it — we have five children between my husband and I,” she said. “He had two sons when we got married, and then we had three more kids, two boys and a girl. At different times in my two sons’ lives, they were on the streets… one had a real hard time in his life. , in high school… and It kills you. It kills you. And I know exactly where he was when we were living in Westchester, sleeping on the bench, lying under the bench in the snow. I lived through this. And then my other son, a little later in life, was against everything that was going on in the world, you know, ‘I don’t do this, I don’t believe that, I don’t need to get a job. ‘ And you know, we can help a lot. It’s like, ‘If you don’t even try, we can’t help you’.”

“It’s a parent’s nightmare,” she continued. “He said, ‘Well, I love you, don’t worry about it.’ But he didn’t really get a job. So he was homeless for a long time. Now he’s back together, but it’s heartbreaking to see your kid in the drain pipe, trying to see the world with his nose, his finger, ‘I’ll do it my way.’ i can see [this crisis] From a parent’s perspective and a child’s perspective. He is now in his 40s and we talked about it. I asked him, ‘How is it there? How scary is that?’ There must be a better way.”

Pin-ups for vets Model Jane Sergio recalls enduring homelessness before joining navy: ‘Be your own hero’

Arnaz knows some critics may scrutinize her efforts. The idea that so-called Hollywood royalty would want to discuss the homelessness crisis impacting our youth may be appalled. Arnaz insisted he was not surprised by the comments.

“I’ll tell them what I told you — that I have kids for one thing,” she explained. “And I realized how lucky I was to have a roof over my head, people who took care of me and raised me at home. I’m incredibly grateful. My mother and father You always taught us not to look around and say, ‘Look at all the good stuff we have.’ You look around and think, ‘Look how grateful we are for all the good things we’ve got.’… I’m one of the lucky ones. I have never had to be homeless for any reason in my life. I can’t imagine looking your child in the eye and going, ‘You’re not good enough.’ So I feel lucky to give back. I can’t change what people think or say, but I can certainly try to help with my voice.”

In 1985, Ball played a homeless woman TV movie “Stone Pillow,” A very convincing character, some initially believed that the TV star had fallen on hard times.

“I was busy raising three kids at the time and she was doing that in New York,” Arnaz said. “I don’t remember her talking to me about her preparation. But to me, I thought it was the Hollywood version of Homeless. It’s not one of my favorite things I’ve seen her do. She can be an amazingly good dramatic actress, she did ‘The Big Street’ with Henry Fonda. If you ever look back at the movie, oh my God, she blew the roof off it. She’s very capable in that area.”

TikTok star Christina Baker reveals how she found God after recovering from homelessness, addiction: ‘I was lost’

Arnaz said that today his sons are excelling in arts. She now hopes to make a change.

“You can’t have anybody in this country doing two things the same way,” she said. “The country is so divided in so many ways… Sometimes these organizations stand together and try to do something with somebody in government. But you can’t wait for that… Work locally. Volunteer. Reach out. Write letters. Make your voice heard.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.