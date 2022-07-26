Lucky and Blair tell House of Commons committee they didn’t interfere with investigation into NS shooting

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey told a House of Commons committee on Monday that the controversy over her alleged intervention in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was the result of a misunderstanding between the Nova Scotia RCMP, herself and the then minister. Bill Blair Security.

“Let me begin, and let me be clear. I did not interfere in the investigation of this tragedy, ”Lucky told members of the House of Commons Public and National Safety Committee.

“In particular, I have not been ordered to release information about the weapons used by the perpetrator to help advance pending gun control legislation.”

The controversy erupted last month when the Mass Casualty Commission investigating the tragedy released documents that included handwritten notes by an RCMP aide. Darren Campbell. These notes allege that Lucky tried to get investigators to publicly disclose the weapon the shooter was using.

The notes also state that Lucky indicated that she had promised Blair and the Prime Minister’s office that the RCMP would make this information public, and that it was due to a pending gun control law meant to make officers and the public safer.

Campbell’s notes suggest that the government wanted the public of information to promote its gun control program. Shortly after the tragedy, the government passed a law banning 1,500 types of assault firearms.

Lucky told the committee that there was a misunderstanding between her and the Nova Scotia RCMP that resulted in her providing incorrect information to Blair’s office.

Prior to the April 28, 2020 RCMP press conference, Blair’s chief of staff asked her what informational materials the police would reveal at the briefing, Lucky said.

“I have provided the government with information about what will be made public,” Lucky told committee members.

“I was asked at the time if information about weapons would be included. When my liaison team told me what was coming, I relayed that information to Minister Blair’s chief of staff and the undersecretary of public safety.”

Bill Blair, the federal secretary for emergency preparedness, says he did not put any pressure on RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey to force Mountie to reveal details about the gun the shooter wielded during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

But the Nova Scotia RCMP later told Lucky that information about the weapons would not be released at a press conference.

“I felt that I had misinformed the minister and, by extension, the prime minister,” Lucky told the committee.

Lucky said that while she may have used the word “promise” with officers after the press conference, she made no formal promises to government officials about what information the RCMP would release.

She said communication between the Nova Scotia RCMP and herself was not up to par and expressed regret over the way she handled the call to her subordinates.

RCMP under public pressure to reveal details of shooting: Blair, Lucky

In his testimony, Blair denied ever asking Lucky to pressure the RCMP to release the weapons used.

“I didn’t ask the RCMP commissioner to release this information, and she didn’t promise she would,” Blair said.

He added that the RCMP is under public pressure to release more information about the massacre, which claimed the lives of 22 people and became the deadliest in Canadian history.

Lucky said the government pressed her for more details about the shooting.

“Was there pressure from the federal government to get information about this incident? Yes,” she said, adding that this was not surprising given the gravity of the event.

But Lucky said more pressure to release the information came from the media than from the government.

“The only misplaced pressure was from the media,” Lucky said.

“We have been criticized by the media for the lack of timely information.”

Blair has repeatedly denied the suggestion that there was any pressure from him.

Leah Scanlan, former communications director for the Nova Scotia RCMP, said in a letter released last month that Lucky was under pressure after talking to Blair.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the government did not introduce any “unreasonable” pressure on the RCMP.

Blair declined to answer questions about why the prime minister’s comments on the matter differ from his own.

Members of the RCMP escort the hearse to the regimental memorial service on June 29, 2022, Constant. Heidi Stevenson, killed in the line of duty during a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in April 2020. (Andrew Vaughn/Canadian Press)

The controversy raised questions about how much influence the federal government should have over an RCMP commissioner.

The RCMP Act states that the Commissioner of the RCMP “has control and direction of the force and all matters relating to the force”, but “under the direction of the Minister”. [of public safety].”

Blair said he knows where the line is when it comes to politicians leading police operations, citing his career as a police officer and his decade as Toronto police chief.

“This is a line I am very familiar with. I spent many years as chief of police,” Blair told the committee, saying he would never try to influence or lead a police investigation.

Former RCMP Official Says Lucky Is Unusually Angry During Call

Lee Bergerman, a retired RCMP assistant commissioner, spoke with Lucky on April 28. She told the committee that Lucky’s behavior during the call was out of character.

“[When] The commissar started the conversation, it was clear that she was very angry with my team. From the tone of her voice and what she said to all of us, it was obvious that she was unhappy, she felt disrespectful and disobeyed,” Bergerman said.

“I don’t think the commissioner understood the impact these words had on our staff.”

Like Campbell, Bergerman recalled Lucky saying she made a promise to the Secretary of Public Safety about police disclosure.

Sharon Tessier, then the RCMP’s general director of national communications (now retired), told the committee that she was the one who gave Lucky the wrong information from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Bergerman said Lucky’s frustration with the miscommunication was understandable, but added that the situation shouldn’t have happened at all because it violated RCMP protocol.

“It should never have been shared with [Lucki] that we are going to publish details about weapons and calibers. She should never have talked about it,” Bergerman said.

Bergerman agreed with Campbell that the release of information about the shooter’s weapon could jeopardize an active investigation, as police had not yet interviewed many witnesses.

“It would be detrimental to this investigation if it [information] publicly so that potential witnesses can hear all this information without first getting information from that witness,” Bergerman said.

In an interview published today with the Mass Accident Commission, Supt. Campbell said he was “shocked” by Lucky’s tone on an April 28, 2020 conference call.

“The Commissioner basically said that we, referring to those of us who were part of this, did not understand that you know, this is about legislation, and this legislation will make the officers and the public safer,” Campbell. said in an interview with the commission on 12 July.

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell was a support officer at the time of the shooting, the third highest ranking Cavalier in Nova Scotia. In a recently released interview, Campbell said he backed out of talking to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucky shortly after it became clear Lucky was disappointed that he didn’t reveal information about the gun the shooter owned. (SHS)

Campbell said he was not told ahead of time that RCMP headquarters wanted information about the firearms released at the media briefing. Campbell said that once Lucky’s frustration became apparent during the call, he stated that making the information public could undermine the criminal investigation.

Campbell said that, feeling he was not being heard, he decided to leave the meeting early.

“I remember telling Chris Leather and [commanding officer]Lee Bergerman that I will be writing notes about this because I am concerned that if these details are pushed out, it will affect the investigation and it will affect families,” Campbell said in an interview.

The committee members accepted the proposal to call several other witnesses to testify before the committee on a date to be determined, including Campbell and Scanlan.