‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ starring Mila Kunis debuts an interesting trailer

Kunis, who plays main character From the best-selling book of the same name, she pronounces her name “ahh-nee” — not “Annie.” Glimpse
Kunis plays Tiffany, a former teenager who always felt out of place at her old money prep school. She transforms herself into Annie, “the ultimate New York City insider with a handsome, wealthy fiancé (Finn Wittrock), a sexy magazine job, designer clothes, and shiny hair that makes other women walk the streets,” the film’s description from Netlix. “But, is Ani’s self-proclaimed ‘perfect life’ really enough to numb the most painful parts of her past?”
After she’s asked to take part in a documentary about a violent incident at the prestigious Brantley School that changed her teenage years, her secret comes out.
The film is directed by Mike Barker.
Connie Britton as Ani’s mother, “Inheritance” actor Justin Loup as her best friend, Nell; Jennifer Beals as her editor and mentor; and Scoot McNairy as a high school English teacher from Ani’s past.
The adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s best-selling novel will be released on October 7.