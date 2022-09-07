‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ starring Mila Kunis debuts an interesting trailer

(CNN) The trailer of “Luckiest Girl Alive” is out.

Kunis plays Tiffany, a former teenager who always felt out of place at her old money prep school. She transforms herself into Annie, “the ultimate New York City insider with a handsome, wealthy fiancé (Finn Wittrock), a sexy magazine job, designer clothes, and shiny hair that makes other women walk the streets,” the film’s description from Netlix. “But, is Ani’s self-proclaimed ‘perfect life’ really enough to numb the most painful parts of her past?”

After she’s asked to take part in a documentary about a violent incident at the prestigious Brantley School that changed her teenage years, her secret comes out.

The film is directed by Mike Barker.

