Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsom Sears previewed on “Sunday Night in America” ​​one of the most important issues heading into the 2022 election season: education.

Host Trey Gowdy discussed ongoing efforts by many Republicans, such as Sears, to expand school choice for parents of school-age children as President Biden seeks to repeal student loan debt for college students. Sears argued that black families like hers were forced to fight teachers’ unions to give their children school choice.

“People who look like me say that now we have the same ability as everyone else because the other side, unfortunately, is using education as a political weapon. But, as a parent, the only question is: Is my child learning? It is. Full stop. My child is learning. Is it, because with a good education my child will have a future, hope, will be able to build wealth for generations,” Sears said.

She further suggested that the fight for school choice has become a new “Brown v. Board of Education” issue among black and minority families.

“To me, this is the new fight in Brown v. Board of Education. Because what was it about? It was about the ability of parents to choose the best school for their child. And here we are, 50-something years later, and we’re still making that request. In fact, we no longer request it. No. We’re going to get it. Democrats are not using it as a wedge to drive us against each other,” Sears said.

Gowdy said some students are now two decades behind in education due to Covid policies and lockdowns.

“Pre-Covid, kids weren’t doing that well either,” she noted. “This is a national security crisis, and now Covid has made it worse. I have a teacher at a school in our city. She said, ‘Lieutenant Governor, our kids are usually two grade levels behind us. Now they are. Four grade levels behind. .’ She said, ‘What shall I do?’

Sears also attacked the White House for blaming Republicans for school lockdowns that exacerbate learning problems among children.

“We as Republicans and libertarians and independents wanted to reopen schools during Covid, yes, because private schools were open. You know what, the unions said we’re white supremacists for schools to reopen. Said or not, Republicans were the ones who wanted to close schools. We’re playing stupid games. Our kids aren’t moving forward,” Sears said.

She urged Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., to hire and support more qualified teachers to help students in Virginia. Encouraged his efforts.

“Teachers just want to teach. They don’t want to be part of the social and social stuff. They just want to teach and leave the political stuff out of it. That’s what they’re trying to do. Yes, we have teachers who take other things upon themselves, but, for the majority, , they just want to teach,” Sears said.