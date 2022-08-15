New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Miles Brennan competing for Starting quarterback position at LSU This season, he announced Monday that he will “step away from football” after five seasons with the Tigers.

Brennan, who was a starter in 2020 before being sidelined with a season-ending injury, posted a lengthy statement to social media, effectively announcing Retirement from football.

“For the past five years, I’ve given all of my body, heart and soul to LSU football. Playing for LSU has been a dream come true. Wearing the purple and gold, running to Death Valley, winning a national championship and starting at quarterback for the LSU Tigers – what more could a kid ask for? I will never forget the time I spent and the memories I made here,” his statement read.

“I am eternally grateful for every opportunity I have had, every obstacle I have overcome and every second I have become a Tiger. However, after five seasons, it is time to start a new chapter in my life. . I am announcing today that I am stepping away from football. This journey has taken me to where I am now.” I’m grateful and I look forward to where it takes me next.”

The 23-year-old quarterback played in 18 games, including three starts, where he totaled 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns, but missed the 2021 season after breaking his hand before the start of the season. Likewise, he missed the majority of the previous season after being injured in Week 3.

“We are grateful to Miles for everything he has done for LSU football,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Miles is a great leader who has had a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.”