New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes his team can keep a pretty big secret for a week leading up to the rejuvenated Tigers’ season opener.

Kelly said Monday that he has had about 48 hours of knowing who will start at quarterback this Sunday night against Florida State in New Orleans. But he said he didn’t want to announce whether redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier or Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels would be around for kickoff as much as possible.

“I think absolutely everybody here wants to know who the quarterback is; I’ve got that,” Kelly began. “But I think it’s a strategic advantage for us not to announce it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Look, Florida State made a play; that’s an advantage for them,” Kelly continued. “So, giving up any of our cards in that sense doesn’t help us. So, we’re going to hold onto our card until game day.”

The Seminoles enter their Labor Day weekend showdown with LSU at the Superdome on the back of a 47-7 loss to Duquesne last weekend in Tallahassee, Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, are about to begin a new era under Kelly, who was lured away from Notre Dame by a 10-year, nearly $100 million offer from LSU.

Kelly said when fall camp begins in early August, his staff will make a number of decisions about the starting lineup, particularly at quarterback, cornerback and offensive line.

Nussmeier and Daniels have been in tight competition throughout, Kelly said, suggesting both should see playing time this season regardless of who starts.

“There are some great similarities between the two in terms of what they can do,” Kelly said. “They both run very well. Both can make plays outside the pocket and certainly we don’t need to change the play-calling. … It’s 1A and 1B. It’s not 1 and 2. And both of them are obviously going to contribute this year.”

LSU’s Myles Brennan announces retirement from football: ‘It’s time to start a new chapter in my life’

Whoever backs up has to be “so engaged” in the game — with their helmet on — “because they know how close they are to playing every snap,” Kelly added.

“We’re going to be natural in our ability to go to the next play with the next quarterback,” the coach said. “It makes you flip your play sheet and go to Jayden Daniels’ play calls or Nussmeier’s game plan.”

Kelly is more about the offensive line, whose most experienced player, tackle Cameron Wire, started just four games last season.

“Everything else fell into place,” Kelly said when Garrett Dellinger, who played both tackle and guard, proved he could also be an effective playing center for the first time in his career.

Dellinger has had to learn new techniques, not only when it comes to picking up the ball and quick blocking stances, but also how to call blocking assignments at the line of scrimmage.

“There’s a lot going on,” said Kelly, who has developed a reputation for developing offensive linemen. “There’s one guy who hasn’t played that position, so it’s huge.”

Kelly said junior Anthony Bradford and Central Florida transfer Myles Frazier will start at guard, while Wire and freshman Will Campbell will start at tackle.

But several other linemen will get snaps, he said.

“We’re probably not in a position right now to play 72 for inside guys and outside guys,” the coach said. “We’ll probably have to play with 7 or 8 guys.”

At running back, John Emery Jr. appears to be the front runner — if he’s eligible. Kelly is vague about that.

“John has done everything to allow him to be in good standing with the football program, but things are out of my control as to who I can play — and not something I can comment on,” Kelly said.

If Emery can’t play, Penn State transfer Noah Cain and sophomore Armoni Goodwin appear to be the top options.

Kelly did not comment on who would start in the secondary, but some players recently acquired from other college teams appear to be in the mix.

Ohio State graduate transfer Sevin Banks, Oklahoma State senior transfer Zarick Bernard-Converse, Louisiana-Lafayette junior transfer Mekhi Garner and McNeese State graduate transfer Colby Richardson all got good looks in practice.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Notes: LSU announced that linebacker Antoine Sampa has entered the transfer portal. Sampa missed all of last season with an injury after appearing in four games for the Tigers as a true freshman in 2020.