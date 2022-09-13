closer
LSU head coach Brian Kelly Sticking with his bit.

is following LSU’s opening game loss For Florida State in Week 1, Kelly joked with the media that they were late and would be fined for not being on time.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly encourages his team before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

“With that, we’ll open it up to this late-night media crowd that will enjoy the weekend,” Kelly said last week. “That’s usually $10 we put in the kitty. We have a big bash at my place at the end of the year.”

“Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time,” the reporter told Kelly.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly blows his whistle before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

On Monday, Kelly arrived late to his media duties and presented the room with a $10 bill.

“There’s my $10,” Kelly said Monday. “So, let’s leave it at once. I’ll settle my debts.”

Kelly was undoubtedly in good spirits Monday after his first win as the Tigers’ head coach.

LSU defeated Southern 65-17 in Kelly’s first game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after a disappointing start to his time as the Tigers’ head coach.

“I think our guys need to get back on the field and play the right way,” Kelly said after the Week 2 win, according to 247Sports. “That means start fast, play with great attention to detail, play with great effort and enthusiasm.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks off the field after losing to Florida State in an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Florida State won 24-23.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU scored a school-record 37 points in the first quarter in Week 2 SEC game on Saturday against Mississippi State.

