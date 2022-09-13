New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LSU head coach Brian Kelly Sticking with his bit.

is following LSU’s opening game loss For Florida State in Week 1, Kelly joked with the media that they were late and would be fined for not being on time.

“With that, we’ll open it up to this late-night media crowd that will enjoy the weekend,” Kelly said last week. “That’s usually $10 we put in the kitty. We have a big bash at my place at the end of the year.”

“Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time,” the reporter told Kelly.

On Monday, Kelly arrived late to his media duties and presented the room with a $10 bill.

“There’s my $10,” Kelly said Monday. “So, let’s leave it at once. I’ll settle my debts.”

Kelly was undoubtedly in good spirits Monday after his first win as the Tigers’ head coach.

LSU defeated Southern 65-17 in Kelly’s first game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after a disappointing start to his time as the Tigers’ head coach.

“I think our guys need to get back on the field and play the right way,” Kelly said after the Week 2 win, according to 247Sports. “That means start fast, play with great attention to detail, play with great effort and enthusiasm.”

