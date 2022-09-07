New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brian Kelly’s head coaching debut at LSU doesn’t go as planned on the field after a loss A last-second extra point attempt was blocked against the Florida State Seminoles in Week 1.

And his relationship with the local media also seems to be off to an interesting start.

In his Weekly press conference on Tuesday Kelly told the media that they were “late” and would be fined for not being on time.

ED ORGERON RECALLS LSU BUYOUT NEGOTIATIONS: ‘What time do you want me to leave?’

“With that, we’ll open it up to this late-comer media crowd that will enjoy the weekend,” Kelly said. “That’s usually $10 we put in the kitty. We have a big bash at my place at the end of the year.”

Kelly responded to a reporter’s jab after the Tigers’ first loss as head coach.

“Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time,” the reporter told Kelly.

Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman cleared to play against Vanderbilt after ‘rare’ blood clot condition

To his credit, Kelly kept his cool in responding to the reporter.

I don’t think it has anything to do with winning,” Kelly told a reporter. “I think it’s all about timing.”

Leah Vaughn, an LSU baseball and football beat writer for The Advocate, later took credit for the retort and defended her comment, saying it was all in good fun.

“The press conference was in the afternoon, and I was running from a doctor’s appointment,” Vaughan said He wrote on Twitter . “Get there at 11:57. Brian Kelly called me out and jokingly said I owed him $10. I told him I’d be on time if he won. Not my best hour. I apologized, he was too cold and said I still owed him $10. .”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I know Brian Kelly likes to joke,” Vaughn continued. “He clearly took it from our conversation after that. It’s all in good fun, family.”

Kelly, left Notre Dame after 12 seasons to take over Head man at LSU in November Baton Rouge faces mounting pressure, especially after disappointing seasons under former head coach Ed Orgeron.

Click here to get the Fox News app

LSU will face Southern in Week 2 before its first conference game against Mississippi State on Sept. 17.