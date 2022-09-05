New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of LSU’s key transfers didn’t suit up in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to Florida State, according to an explanatory report.

Safety Joe Faucha, who transferred to the Tigers’ program from Arkansas, is facing a four-game academic suspension because of the transfer. Attorney in Baton Rouge.

It’s no secret that this LSU team is a young, unproven squad in the new Brian Kelly Era. Faucha should immediately add some experience to that defense, coming in as a fifth-year senior who has started 33 career games with the Razorbacks.

Faucha is also a New Orleans native, so the transition felt easy for him when he returned to his homeland.

Reports from LSU’s camp saw Faucha as a second-team safety behind sophomore safety Major Burns, which surprised many. Burns finished with six tackles and two assists against Florida State.

Florida State blocks LSU in 24-23 thriller to send pot game to overtime

Faucha will appeal the suspension, but if it’s upheld, he’ll have to wait until Oct. 1 against Auburn to get back on the field.

The news comes after the Seminoles knocked off the Tigers in a thrilling opening night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The final two and a half minutes of this contest were back and forth, with LSU on the verge of sending the game into overtime.

LSU’s Myles Brennan announces retirement from football: ‘It’s time to start a new chapter in my life.‘

However, Florida State had different things in mind after giving up a touchdown on the final play of the game to make it 24-23. LSU opted to kick the extra point, but it was blocked. Florida State entered the field as Kelly’s Tigers left in disbelief.

Seminoles quarterback, Jordan Travis, had a solid night, going 20-for-32 with 260 yards.

Another transfer LSU player, quarterback Jaden Daniels from Arizona State, did well in his debut with 209 yards and two touchdowns on 26-35 passing. He also rushed for 114 yards on 16 carries.