LSU QB Myles Brennan has left the program, retiring from football

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU football Quarter back Miles Brennan The program announced Monday that he is leaving the team and retiring from football.

Brennan is competing for the starting job with the redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and senior Jayden Daniels. The Tigers also have freshman Walker Howard, but he will likely redshirt this season.

Brennan was absent from practice Monday morning during the 30-minute viewing portion available to the media.

“We thank Miles for everything he has done for LSU football,” coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Miles is a great leader who has had a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

“Miles has always possessed the qualities necessary to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have every confidence that those qualities will help him succeed at every step of his journey as he moves forward.”

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

This season will be Brennan’s sixth with the program. He made three starts in 2020 after serving as a backup for three seasons. He is out for the 2021 season after breaking his left arm in a fishing accident before the start of preseason practice.

In his three starts, Brennan has 11 touchdown passes and 1,112 passing yards. He finished his LSU career with 13 touchdowns, six interceptions and 1,712 passing yards.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and USA Today Sports South Region. Follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.