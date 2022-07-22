New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed his feelings Rival LIV Golf League Well known at this point, but his teammates on the LPGA Tour might not entirely agree with him.

Commissioner Molly Marcus Saman told The Times of London this week that she would be open to dialogue. LIV CEO Greg Norman He followed his comments last week about expanding the league to women’s golf.

“It’s my responsibility to evaluate every opportunity,” Marcoux saman told the outlet. “I will participate in the conversation if it achieves our goal of promoting women’s golf, but needs input from players and sponsors. There are many things to consider before we do business with LIV Golf.”

Norman said earlier this month that he was “100% confident” about launching a women’s LIV golf league. According to The Palm Beach Post .

“We’ve discussed it internally, there’s a possibility,” he said before explaining his argument. “Aramco is already the biggest sponsor of women’s golf in the world. Aramco, a Saudi company.”

In addition to the sponsorship, the Saudi oil company sponsors six events on the Ladies European Tour, including the Aramco Team Series.

Players from PGA Tour and European Tour Weeks defected to LIV Golf because of the huge signing bonuses and tournament purses. While some may judge their financial motivation, the same cannot be said for the women’s game.

“Put it this way, I think you can see almost the whole tour here,” 20-time LPGA Tour winner Christy Kerr said last month. “What we play here compared to the men’s tour, the scale is different.”