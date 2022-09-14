type here...
Lowry painting expected to sell at auction for record £8m

By printveela editor

They rush towards the turnstiles, stick-like figures instantly familiar to anyone who has seen L. S. Lowry’s painting.

In the foreground, their coats and hats are clearly visible. In the background, under the tall chimneys of a long-gone heavy industry, people are blurred. But they all have a common goal: to go to the match.

A painting by one of Britain’s most famous and beloved artists will break records next month when it goes up for sale to raise money for a charity helping professional footballers.

Going to the Match, painted by Lowry in 1953, is expected to fetch up to £8 million. He was last sold in 1999 when the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), a union of current and former players, paid £1.9 million.

Lowry took up painting full-time only after he retired from his job as a rent collector in 1952. Prior to this, he usually painted late at night after his mother, with whom he lived, went to bed. A modest and reserved man, he refused five separate state honors during his lifetime, including a knighthood in 1968.

The artist, who became famous for his industrial scenes in the north-west of England in the mid-20th century, created a number of paintings about football, the most famous of which is “I’m going to the match.”

“They’re really about humanity,” said Nick Orchard, head of contemporary British and Irish art at Christie’s, which will auction the painting in London next month.

“Going to a match is an emotion, an excitement, a crowd gathering, a group experience. In the industrial northwest, most factory workers would probably work five and a half days a week, excluding Saturday lunchtime and heading to the match on Saturday afternoons, and that would be the beginning of their break from work. life.

“Lowry was a great observer of people, especially in the industrial landscape, and these football games really captured the essence of what Lowry was trying to convey in his paintings.”

The stadium in the picture was Burnden Park, the home of Bolton Wanderers, not far from Lowry’s house in Pendlebury. (The artist was a Manchester City fan all his life.) Thirty-three fans were crushed to death in Burnden Park in 1946 in one of worst stadium accidents last century. It was demolished in 1999 and is now a shopping mall.

In addition to the crowds flocking to the turnstiles, the painting depicts crowded terraces inside the stadium, surrounding terraced houses, as well as factories in the background. “He packed it all,” Orchard said.

When the PFA paid £1.9m in 1999, more than four times its budget, Gordon Taylor, then chief executive, said it was “simply the best picture of football”. He added that it would be a “valuable possession of the PFA”.

Earlier this year, the PFA charity became a separate organization, the Players Foundation, in a reorganization initiated by warning from the charitable commission. He assists players and former players in matters such as education, pensions, healthcare and legal matters.

Going to the Match, on display at The Lowry in Salford since 2000, is now on sale to raise money for a new body.

A spokesperson for the Players Foundation said: “We are very proud to be able to make sure that the British public has the opportunity to enjoy such a wonderful piece of football memorabilia and art.

“The Players Fund no longer has a guaranteed income, so we had to completely change the position of the charity. The Trustees recognize that the current financial crisis means we need all the income we can get and all of our assets need to work for us to keep us going.

“We want to continue to provide, among other things, charitable grants to those who really need money and help people with dementia. This led us to the inevitable decision to sell Lowry for the benefit of our beneficiaries.”

The current record price for Lowry holds together with another football picture “Football Game”. sold for £5.6m in May 2011and a picture of Piccadilly Circus, which also sold for £5.6m. six months later.

