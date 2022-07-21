New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the most sensational quarterbacks in college football who can damage defenses with his arm and legs.

He admitted Wednesday that the comparisons to Lamar Jackson are a little tired, but called the current Baltimore Ravens star a “role model.”

Jackson, who won an MVP with the Ravens, was also an electric quarterback who destroyed defenses with his blazing speed and his throwing ability as a member of Louisville.

“I’m a little tired of it, but who doesn’t want to be compared to Lamar? I mean, the great Lamar is, in my opinion, the best college football player to ever play the sport. Just a role model for me, a big brother, and I’m grateful for a lot of things he does for me.” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said he learned a lot from Jackson, mostly off the field.

“I’d say I took a lot from him, considering the kind of person he was. Off the field, how he helped his teammates around him, how he made the people around him better, the kind of person he was. He always made it. Everybody laughs,” Cunningham said. 247 Sports said.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, the faces of my teammates, the faces of the coaches, the faces of their families, their kids and the kids back home; always having a smile on my nieces and my brothers in my family. That’s the biggest thing for me. Making everybody happy and putting a smile on their face. .”

Cunningham is entering his senior season at Louisville. Last year, he had 2,941 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns to go along with 1,031 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. The Cardinals are 6-7 in 2021 and 4-4 against ACC opponents.

Entering the 2022 season, Cunningham was named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award Watch List.