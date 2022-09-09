closer
Before playing UCF on Friday night, Louisville confirmed multiple reports that they will be without a key transfer player for the rest of the season: defensive lineman Jermaine Lowe.

Lole suffered an elbow injury in the team’s opener against Syracuse last week, and that injury will not allow him to return for his fifth collegiate season.

This is the second year in a row that Lowe has suffered a season-ending injury, after suffering a triceps strain while with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Jermaine Loll of the Arizona State Sun Devils defends during the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite playing 25 snaps against the Tell Orange, Dezmond started earlier than Lowe. He did not record a tackle in the 37-7 loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, the No. 1 portal this spring. 2 transfer prospect, Lowe had 123 tackles in his career at Arizona State, spanning 27 games. He also had 11 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles with two recoveries.

Jermaine Loll of the Arizona State Sun Devils pushes Alizah Vera-Tucker of the USC Trojans during the second half of a game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Needing to stop the run — the Cardinals allowed 4.4 yards per carry last season — Loll was recruited by Louisville, where he and Tell were expected to compete for a defensive tackle role that would help their cause on the field. Now tell me who won the job from the camp, fill in the holes there.

Jared Dawson is now expected to be Tel’s backup at nose tackle.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jermaine Loll looks on during the game against the Sacramento State Hornets on September 6, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Meanwhile, UCF defeated SC State 56-10 on their home turf to win their first game of the season. They will welcome a Cardinals team looking for their first win of the season on Friday night at 7:30 pm ET.

