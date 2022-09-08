New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested this week at a fast food restaurant in southeast Louisiana during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Bridget Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver schedule II drugs, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as one count of possession with intent to deliver a schedule I drug and possession of a controlled dangerous firearm. substance

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, which is the regulatory body that regulates the contract security industry, held a special meeting Thursday morning to “discuss Hull’s qualifications, professional ability, or physical or mental health.”

The board voted unanimously to fire her immediately, according to WAFB.

On Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies were contacted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office about assisting in the arrest.

When deputies arrived at the fast food restaurant, one of the suspects, Steven McCarthy, allegedly fled before wrecking his vehicle. He was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm and other offenses.

Hull, described by police as an “acquaintance” of McCarthy’s, was also arrested near the scene. The two were “found to be in the middle of a drug transaction,” the sheriff’s office said.

She is currently being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to jail records.

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners did not return a request for comment Thursday.