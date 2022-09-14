New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Families across the US continue to struggle to find baby formula after months of supply shortages, with one Louisiana mother telling “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday that she is still struggling to feed her premature twins.

“They’re only five months old, so they’re transitioning from preemie formulas. They were one before the other and now they’re on two different formulas. … It’s still a nightmare,” said Amber Bergeron.

Although the White House claims formula shortages have improved, mothers like Bergeron aren’t seeing improvements.

Baby formula shortage leaves Tennessee mother of 8-month-old panicked: ‘I’m broke’

“I’d love to know where it could be improved because it’s not here. I can assure you of that. Everyone I know with kids has gone through this exact thing, trying to find the formula they need, trying different alternatives.”

Bergeron said, “Kids get sick. And that’s exactly what happened to me. Every baby has no alternative to formula.”

Bergeron said it’s “furious” that mothers like her feel no one in charge cares about how they can feed their children.

“They’re not worried about how they’re going to feed their kids. It’s not a priority for them. And we’re continuing to show that right now that’s not a priority for the American people, much less for our kids.”

The The White House It said on Monday it has rushed to import 330,000 pounds of baby formula from Australia to address ongoing shortages in retail stores across the United States.

The Biden administration’s Operation Fly Formula to address the shortage was announced in May, and the Australian mission is the 23rd operation to date in the effort.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A fresh attempt is involved Two planes , one of which was held on 7th September and the other will be held on 16th September. Together, the two flights will deliver the equivalent of 4.9 million 8-ounce bottles of Bellamy’s Organic Infant Formula to Dallas, Texas. The product will be distributed to US retailers.

Fox News’ Peter Kasperovich contributed to this report Fox News’ Peter Kasperovich contributed to this report