Louisiana Democrat running for Senate highlights efforts by party leaders to stifle election prospects

The Democrat, who is seeking to represent Louisiana in the Senate, accused his party of working against him and said his party needs to streamline its messaging ahead of the midterm elections.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday, Gary Chambers said he’s running for Senate to improve the lives of Louisianans facing economic hardship and noted some of the roadblocks he’s faced as a black candidate, specifically his own party.

“I think any black candidate always has to prove themselves worthy in the eyes of certain communities,” Chambers said. “What we’re dealing with here in Louisiana is a Republican Party that works against 34% of the state, as well as a Democratic Party leadership that sometimes looks like the Republican Party.”

Chambers said he received the endorsement of the state party’s executive committee, but when it came time for the party to vote on his endorsement last weekend, the Democratic State Central Committee and state party chairwoman Katie Bernhard blocked him from endorsing it alone. candidate.

And Chambers accused Bernhardt of telling him last year that “a black man can’t win statewide in Louisiana.”

“I think this logic that a black candidate can’t win in Louisiana is appalling,” Chambers told Fox News Digital.

Noting the importance of getting Democrats to the polls in November, Chambers noted that Bernhardt “doesn’t represent Louisiana Democrats.”

“She’s consistently worked to stop me from succeeding and that can only help [incumbent Sen.] John Kennedy, a Republican, led us down a terrible path, where we were 50th in the nation, saying, “We need real Democrats. I think the executive committee of the Democratic Party has spoken and they want a real Democrat.”

Chambers said Bernhardt’s state party leaders decided to “suspend the rules” at a weekend meeting to prevent any chance of getting sole approval from the executive committee.

The committee’s weekend deliberations ultimately decided to issue endorsements to three Democratic candidates in the November 8 election, including Chambers, Luke Mixon and Syreta Staib, all of whom are seeking to unseat Kennedy, the Republican nominee. December general election. Fox News Power Rankings consider Louisiana a safe Republican seat.

After the committee’s decision drew backlash from Chambers and other Democrats, Bernhard issued a statement. Louisiana KALBThe Democratic State Central Committee’s duty is to “uphold the will of our members.”

“DSCC members have spoken with that vote and it is our duty to uphold the will of our members,” Bernhardt said. “We believe the three endorsed candidates for US Senate, our endorsed congressional candidates and all Democratic candidates for the PSC are strong candidates who can bring voters to the polls. We will be here to support them all every step of the way.”

Although Bernhardt took steps to prevent Chambers from receiving the party’s nomination, the Louisiana Senate hopeful asserted that Bernhardt’s behavior was not “a reflection of the party” but rather “a reflection of a quasi-Republican trying to lead the Democratic Party.” “

Discussing the current administration, Chambers said the Democratic Party needs to better communicate its message about what President Biden has “accomplished” since taking office.

“I think the party, nationally, needs to do a better job of promoting some of the things that the president has accomplished,” Chambers said. “Some of the legislation that the president has done — the infrastructure bill is one, it’s the biggest investment in infrastructure in 50, 60 years — you look at the CHIPS Act, which allows us to make more chips in America than foreign countries. That’s affecting the cost of goods and services.”

“We also have to have a party that reflects its base, and that’s the conflict we have in Louisiana,” he added. “You have to listen to people who are grassroots organizers who help mobilize people. I think there are some things the president and the party can be proud of, I just don’t think they communicated that message effectively.”

Discussing ways Democrats and Republicans can come together to enact change for Americans, Chambers praised Democratic-controlled states across the country and asserted that “the Southern states are the worst states in America” ​​because of Republican leadership.

“A party has to figure out how to do something that brings in legislation that we recognize is good for everybody,” Chambers said. “I don’t know if that’s happening right now. Every election haunts the next election … It’s a big part of why we have this division. I think we have to have a conversation to fix this economy because here’s the fact: Republicans are ultimately the 10 worst states in America. , they have to answer why the majority of them have Republican legislatures and Republican governors who are working for the people, especially in the South.”

“The majority of southern states are the worst states in America,” Chambers added. “They are run by Republicans and their policies are not working. We should be able to call it an effective way. The top 10 states in America are led by Democrats or Democratic legislatures and they are producing jobs and their economies are strong.”

Chambers said his campaign is focused on discussing “the change people want to see.”

“Looking at where we are and where this economy is, wages haven’t gone up, but the prices of gas, milk and food have gone up,” Chambers said. “The President passed the Inflation Reduction Act – Senator John Kennedy voted against it. You can’t say you want to solve the inflation problem and not work for policies that will help us solve this problem. We don’t need a Democrat. As long as they care about voting for policies that will help the people of Louisiana, partisan politics Don’t care.”

“No matter what category you look at, we’re number one, and the people of Louisiana are not at a disadvantage because of the policies we support, the leaders who speak up for us and the division we play,” Chambers said, referring to the state’s ranking among national counterparts in areas like education and health care.

Chambers said he wanted Louisianans to make sure they “don’t have a senator like Kennedy” and noted that Kennedy voted against infrastructure spending after Hurricane Ida.

“We have people at home in Louisiana without power for four weeks after Hurricane Ida, and at the same time, Kennedy is voting against infrastructure dollars. People in south Louisiana don’t understand this,” Chambers said.

“I call him ‘John “The Con” Kennedy’ because he spends too much time on TV like Foghorn Leghorn and too little time leading the people of Louisiana,” he added.

Earlier this year, Chambers made headlines after appearing in a campaign ad Smoking marijuana. Asked about the ad and what he hopes to accomplish with it, Chambers pointed to the life sentence Kevin Allen received in Louisiana after he was arrested for selling $20 worth of marijuana to a friend.

“Seventy percent of the voters in Louisiana believe we should legalize recreational marijuana, and I think at a time when it’s a legal issue and an economic issue,” Chambers said.

“I didn’t smoke because I wanted it to be cool or popular. People do it every day. It’s the reality of the world we live in. What I did is we can get rid of the stigma because there are people in Congress who smoke weed, okay?, who are always open about smoking weed.” “Maybe not saying it, but there are people who smoke weed in Congress. Why? It’s not illegal in DC,” he said.