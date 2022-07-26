Louise Taylor Hemp and Bronze stretch Sweden to the limit

Sports quiz fans will soon be asking what Edmonton, Enschede, Lyon and Sheffield have in common?

The answer, obvious to all Liones fans, is that they have hosted four semi-finals in a row in the last two World Cups and the European Championship.

While the long stretches of travel from the Canadian Prairies to the eastern Netherlands, through southern France and back home to South Yorkshire on Tuesday proved pleasantly easy, the journey that began in 2015 has also had its fair share of setbacks.

The last time England played in a European Championship semi-final – in 2017, when Mark Sampson’s side lost to the Dutch side of Sarina Wigman in Enschede – due to safety concerns, their team’s bus took a detour on the way to the match and arrived uncomfortably late .

Things were running much smoother five years later, with Wigman’s England team flying north on a private charter jet from their Euro 2022 base in southwest London.

As they briefly flew above the clouds, these players wouldn’t be human if their thoughts didn’t turn to the £55,000 women’s bonuses the Football Association offered them for winning Euro 2022.

The thought of a lump sum of money that could change their respective positions on the property ladder for the better while being in tantalizing reach could only create an additional level of pressure. Perhaps this showed up in a erratic start when only Mary Earps’ outstretched boot prevented Sweden from scoring for 30 seconds after Kira Walsh was uncharacteristically dispossessed in central midfield.

Although Beth Meade quickly converted a decent chance, Walsh’s room to maneuver from deep was severely limited by tight cover, while Wigman’s right-back Lucy Bronze found himself in dangerous out of position more than once.

Alessia Russo (No. 23) backed the ball and scored a daring goal to make England 3-0. Photo: Alex Livesey/UEFA/Getty Images

As Bronza struggled to answer the first-half questions her new Barcelona teammate Fridolina Rolfo kept asking her, and Kosovare Aslani aggressively tightened the tourniquet around Walsh, Peter Gerhardsson’s team sensed an opportunity.

The excellent Earps, who had by far the busiest night of the tournament and more than lives up to his once slightly controversial status as Wigman’s main goalkeeper, well deflected a shot from Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius before the same striker headed for the crossbar.

Admittedly, England had their attacking moments – along with a few half-moments – but the undercurrent of excitement that swept the crowd and the way Bronze kept fiddling with her socks (a sure sign that she wasn’t having one of her best games) highlighted early supremacy of Sweden. .

Albeit in a different way, it was turning into an even tougher game than the Liones’ narrowly won quarter-final against Spain.

Although Magdalena Eriksson and her fellow defenders needed to stay on their toes in the face of Mead, Fran Kirby, Ellen White and company, Gerhardsson’s team initially caused a stir in the opponents, created by the previously massed ranks of yellow and blue. Swedish supporters, wearing wigs and drumming, marched in a mass march towards Bramall Lane.

These Scandinavian fans took pleasure in reminding their English counterparts that in the previous 26 meetings between the two teams, the Lionesses had only won three times, while Sweden had won 15 times.

Very against the course of the game. Mead finally silenced the roaming supporters and calmed the nerves of the English in the 34th minute. Her sixth goal in five games – a blurry steady touch, a sharp turn and a clean finish – came after Lauren Hemp and Bronze stretched the Swedish defense to the point where the rubber band broke.

Following this, England largely regained their early tournament resilience and Kirby began to harass Sweden a lot and also helped ensure that Wigman’s team finally began to win a higher percentage of second goals.

As dusk fell on Sheffield, Walsh shook off her shackles and Euro 2022 was lit up with a thrilling semi-final showing off the resilience that the Lionesses seemed to have lost in the final stages of Phil Neville’s tenure.

When, at the start of the second half, Bronze, no longer caring about her socks, met Mid’s corner and headed into England’s second goal, the first, highly uncertain choruses of “Football Comes Home” began to be heard.

It wasn’t until Alessia Russo kicked a defiant heel and the Kirbys scored the third and fourth goals that those fans really began to believe that, against all odds, England were finally on their way to redemption.

Maybe this quiz question should be asking: who from Edmonton, Enschede, Lyon and Sheffield is the odd one out?