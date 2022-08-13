‘Lots of memories’: Juan Soto feels the love when he returns to Washington with the Padres

WASHINGTON — It’s become an unsavory tradition for Washington Nationals fans over the past few years when one of their favorite stars leaves town and returns wearing another team’s jersey.

But Friday’s return of Juan Soto as a member of the San Diego Padres was its own moment.

When he walked out of the on-deck circle in the top of the first innings, the buzz started.

Without emotion and without his familiar walk-up music, Soto came to the plate to a standing ovation that lasted more than a minute.

He jokingly joked with Nationals catcher Keybert Ruiz that he knew all eyes were on him in the ballpark.

“It was an exciting moment for me to see those guys again and see those fans and teammates again,” Soto said.

Then, he caught himself. “Former team members.”

Soto tipped his hat. And the cheers grew louder from the crowd of 35,390. He got the idea that it would be like this.

“I’m glad they encouraged me. I’m glad to be back on the field.”

Just 10 days earlier, the Nationals made the momentous decision to trade their superstar slugger, who helped bring a World Series title to the nation’s capital in 2019.

“I don’t know if it feels different. It feels weird,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said before the game. “It feels like he was here yesterday.”

On trade deadline day, Soto and teammate Josh Bell were sent to San Diego to fund prospects. They don’t have time to clear out their lockers before they know how soon they’ll be back in town.

“I said goodbye guys, see you later because I’m going to see them again soon,” Soto said.

More Pads:Fernando Tatis Jr. ‘devastated’ with 80-game suspension for PED violation

Sign up for our sports newsletter:All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

Soto was back in the ballpark where he had his greatest moments, even though it was a “long walk” to the visitors’ clubhouse this time.

“I have a lot of emotions and a lot of feelings in this stadium. A lot of memories,” Soto said before the game, surrounded by reporters in the Padres dugout.

Is there one that stands out above all else?

“The wild-card hit,” Soto instantly said of the clutch liner of then-Milwaukee Brewers (and now Padres teammate) Josh Hader that started the Nats’ improbable run in 2019.

In his first career postseason game, he recalled “how the fans went crazy and how loud they were” when his bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 Nats lead.

“That was my favorite moment in this stadium.”

On Friday night, Soto was a rival — but not an enemy — as he fouled into left field in his first plate appearance. He finished the night 2-for-6 with a double and a run scored as the Padres won 10-5.

The fans, many wearing Nationals’ No. 22 jerseys, clapped again.

“He started here and we feel like he’s part of the family,” said one of those in Soto’s jersey, Lisa Gordon of Bethesda, Maryland, who held up a homemade sign that read: “We (heart) you Soto!”

Nancy Todd of Arlington, Virginia, said: “He’s always been a nut to us. I’m not talking about everyone who’s left but Juan is so special. I feel like he’s our kid. We raised him, started him, gave him a ring.

Fans loved Soto. And it’s clear that he loves them back.

“I cried all morning (after the trade),” Soto admitted. “It was tough. But at the end of the day, I really understand that this is business. You have to do what’s best for you. They just did what’s best for them. I’m happy with them, whatever. No hard feelings or anything like that.

“I have to move on.”