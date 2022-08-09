Lost Provisions – The New York Times

They will almost certainly become law as well. House Democrats are expected to pass the same bill as the Senate in the coming days, and President Biden has made it clear he will sign it quickly.

Against inequality

The bill aims to reduce Americans’ medical expenses in two main ways. First, it uses federal subsidies to drive down the cost of both health insurance and prescription drugs. Second, the bill gives Medicare officials the power to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, which will likely reduce the price companies charge for these drugs.

For these reasons, the bill is effectively an attempt to use the healthcare system to reduce economic inequality, as was the case with Obamacare. The benefits of the bill will overwhelmingly go to poor families, members of the working class and the middle class. Its costs will be covered by increased corporate taxes (which end up being borne by shareholders who skew the rich) and cut drug companies’ profits.

Some critics of the bill argue that this cut in profits will result in drug companies spending less money on developing future drugs and, in turn, on fewer promising therapies. And this is a plausible fear. Economic incentives matter.