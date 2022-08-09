Lost Provisions – The New York Times

The climate provisions in the bill the Senate passed this weekend are likely to be more important than anything else in the bill. Experts say they will lead to a sharp reduction in US greenhouse gas emissions and help deal with what is arguably the world’s most acute crisis.
But the bill’s other major spending spree, health care, is itself significant and receives much less attention. (I practically ignored the health claims in last week’s newsletter. Take a look at yesterday’s printed front page of The Times below.)
Today I want to go over both the substance of medical regulations and their policies. As my colleagues Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Rebecca Robbins have written, these provisions appear to be the most significant changes in health care policy since the passage of Obamacare in 2010.
They will almost certainly become law as well. House Democrats are expected to pass the same bill as the Senate in the coming days, and President Biden has made it clear he will sign it quickly.
Against inequality
The bill aims to reduce Americans’ medical expenses in two main ways. First, it uses federal subsidies to drive down the cost of both health insurance and prescription drugs. Second, the bill gives Medicare officials the power to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, which will likely reduce the price companies charge for these drugs.
For these reasons, the bill is effectively an attempt to use the healthcare system to reduce economic inequality, as was the case with Obamacare. The benefits of the bill will overwhelmingly go to poor families, members of the working class and the middle class. Its costs will be covered by increased corporate taxes (which end up being borne by shareholders who skew the rich) and cut drug companies’ profits.
Some critics of the bill argue that this cut in profits will result in drug companies spending less money on developing future drugs and, in turn, on fewer promising therapies. And this is a plausible fear. Economic incentives matter.
But most experts believe that the pharmaceutical industry will remain quite profitable after the changes. The Congressional Budget Office, an impartial body, estimates that the law will cut the number of new drugs introduced over the next 30 years by about 1 percent. “It doesn’t seem like such a big deal,” Juliette Kubansky of the Kaiser Family Foundation told me.
breakdown
Here are the main provisions of the bill:
-
This allows Medicare officials to negotiate drug costs, giving companies less freedom to charge high prices. The measure would primarily cut Medicare spending, not families’ out-of-pocket spending, and as a result, reduce the federal budget deficit. But it will likely reflect on personal expenses, especially for people on Medicare.
-
The bill places a $2,000 annual cap on the amount of money any older person pays for medications. Once one reaches that limit, a combination of the federal government, private insurance companies, and pharmaceutical companies will pay the remaining bills. Today, drugs for cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and some other diseases can cost people far more than $2,000 a year. The new regulation will go into effect in 2025 and save a small percentage of older Americans thousands of dollars a year.
-
The bill caps out-of-pocket insulin spending at $35 per month for Medicare members; many now pay over $50 a month. The bill also makes adult vaccines free for both seniors and Medicaid participants starting next year. For example, the shingles vaccine now often costs more than $50.
-
For middle- and low-income people who buy private health plans through the Obamacare exchanges, federal subsidies will increase by three years. This change will help about 13 million people. The typical person in this situation is now paying about $80 a month in premiums thanks to temporary funding from Biden’s Covid relief bill. The price was set to almost double next year, but it will stay about the same for now, according to Kaiser’s Krutika Amin.
Will people notice?
The political implications of the bill seem less clear.
I wrote earlier about the work of Susanna Mettler, a political scientist, who pointed out that many forms of modern government remain “submerged”: Americans often don’t realize when federal policies are helping them because the benefits come at the expense of tax breaks. or other closed forms. Modern government tends to be more technocratic and complex than, say, the welfare system.
It is easy to imagine how these medical conditions can fit into this scheme. Some of the benefits will come through private insurance plans that people may not associate with the government program, Kubansky notes. Other provisions will not come into force for several years. Still others will save people from a large medical bill, but they may not know that they would not have faced such a bill if Congress had not passed a new law.
“These are significant changes,” Kubansky said, “but most people may not notice that things are changing for the better.”
All this suggests that the bill’s supporters still have work to do after the House of Representatives passes it and Biden signs it. “It’s always important for policy advocates to explain how it will benefit people,” said Sarah Luke, a health expert at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. “And it’s really hard work.
