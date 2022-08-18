off
Implications of the COVID-19 Response

Fox News contributor Molly Hemingway reveals the toll of human suffering caused by public health decisions on a ‘Special Report’ panel.

Americans are losing faith in public health officials after Fox News contributor Molly Hemingway called the “catastrophic” response to COVID-19 on a “Special Reports” all-star panel Wednesday.

CDC Director Orders Reorganization, Says Covid-19 Response ‘Reliably Failed to Meet Expectations’

Hemingway: [The CDC] During this pandemic it had enormous power to control the lives of millions of Americans in truly evil ways. Children who are never the same because of the mask’s mandate; People who lost their jobs because of the vaccine mandate. … The crumbling of the economy – the loss of confidence in public health is catastrophic. And I agree with Howie – changing or restructuring the CDC does nothing even close to what is needed to restore trust.

big Public Health Architecture Did a lot to destroy trust. And I think that really requires a full acknowledgment of how much damage they’ve done to begin the path toward restoring trust.

