Americans are losing faith in public health officials after Fox News contributor Molly Hemingway called the “catastrophic” response to COVID-19 on a “Special Reports” all-star panel Wednesday.

CDC Director Orders Reorganization, Says Covid-19 Response ‘Reliably Failed to Meet Expectations’

Hemingway: [The CDC] During this pandemic it had enormous power to control the lives of millions of Americans in truly evil ways. Children who are never the same because of the mask’s mandate; People who lost their jobs because of the vaccine mandate. … The crumbling of the economy – the loss of confidence in public health is catastrophic. And I agree with Howie – changing or restructuring the CDC does nothing even close to what is needed to restore trust.

…

big Public Health Architecture Did a lot to destroy trust. And I think that really requires a full acknowledgment of how much damage they’ve done to begin the path toward restoring trust.

Check out the full discussion below: