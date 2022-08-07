type here...
Los Macorinos, the unsung heroes of Latin and Mexican music

Miguel Peña and Juan Carlos Allende, Los Macorinos. Photo by Alejandra Barragan.

Miguel Peña and Juan Carlos Allende, Los Macorinos. Photo by Alejandra Barragan.

You will know their sound when you hear them. They have been around for decades.

Now the group Los Macorinos, consisting of guitarists Juan Carlos Allende and Miguel Peña, has released their first instrumental album called Us.

As a guitar duo, Los Macorinos have a distinct style. Peña plays the basis of the rhythm, some harmony and some flourishes. Allende plays the tune. Sometimes their sound is a fusion of South American musical traditions, as in the song shadows. In other cases, their sound is imbued with the style of the Mexican ranchera guitar, as in the classical style. oblivion cross.

“They lift our senses with their music, always cheerful and always aware of the beauty of every note they play,” says singer Leela Downes.

Chavela Vargas - The Best of Chavela Vargas

Recording

Chavela Vargas, Legendary Ranchera Singer, Dies

Allende and Peña began playing as a duo when they were hired by Chavela Vargas to accompany her on a legendary comeback tour in 2003. They adapted to her needs in a discreet and intimate style. Peña says Vargas didn’t just sing, she broadcast.

“Every word had an intention. When she said, “Drink this bottle with me!” she said it in a way that conveyed her intention to the public,” he says. Their working relationship lasted 10 years, until her death in August 2012.

José José, Mexican Prince of Song, dies at 71

Obituaries

José José, Mexican Prince of Song, dies at 71

But long before they began to accompany Vargas, Allende and Peña had separate and remarkable careers. Allende was a cellist in a symphony orchestra in Argentina (he later switched to classical guitar). Peña was a full-time guitarist for Mexican pop superstar José José.

Over the years they have worked with several artists who admire their sound. In early 2017, Allende and Peña were invited to record two albums with pop singer Natalia Lafourcade. In the same year, Lafourcade’s first album with Allende and Peña was released under the title Muses, Volume 2., won a Latin Grammy.

Natalia Lafourcade and Los Macorinos.


Natalia Lafourcade
YouTube

Singer Evgenia Leonexecutive producer Us the success of Peña and Allende is credited with a special seal.

“Their work represents an important period in the history of Mexican music, culminating in their work called Los Macorinos,” Leon says. “I’m sure that with this album, many young musicians will follow their school.”

Violinist, guitarist and singer Ernesto Anaya agrees with him. He says that Allende and Peña are the unsung heroes of many projects, but in the end what matters is who they are as musicians.

