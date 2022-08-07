New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Los Angeles voters will vote on a proposal that would force hotels to house the homeless, a policy that has many hotel owners concerned about how it will affect public safety.

Ray Patel, president of the Northeast Los Angeles Hotel Owners Association, joined “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sunday, to discuss why the policy is not a long-term solution and his concerns if the policy is adopted.

“It’s not a solution, it’s just a temporary solution,” Patel told co-host Carle Shimkus. “And during Project Roomkey, a good example, they put the homeless in hotels – but the government never provided a final solution. They never provided transitional services for permanent housing; and just issuing hotel vouchers affects our hotels and the marketability of those rooms. Pain is no longer a solution for tourists, corporate travelers and locals.”

The Los Angeles City Council approved a measure to ban homeless encampments near schools

Patel cited a Covid-era program to secure housing for the homeless, but emphasized his concerns about how the policy would affect public safety as crime spirals out of control.

If passed, the voucher program would require hotels to send information on their empty rooms by 2pm each day, but Patel stressed that many guests would not have checked in by then.

“It doesn’t make sense because people are barely checking into the hotel at 2pm and they are asking us to combine both the hotel populations – paying guests and those who have hotel vouchers that will be issued by the city,” Patel said.

“And our biggest concern is the safety of our guests, our employees and our neighbors who are around the business communities,” he added.

The homelessness crisis is a long-standing problem in Los Angeles, but it has worsened in many cities across the country since the pandemic began.

According to the LA Homeless Services Authority, more than 66,000 people were homeless in 2020, a 12% increase from 2019.

“I think this is something that the government should have addressed a long time ago,” Patel said. “It’s been politicized, and you’ll hear it all from homeless advocacy groups, plus, finding housing for the homeless, because politicians seem to be taking it up as an issue when they’re running for office — but no solution has been provided.”