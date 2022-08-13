off
Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 12

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday.

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, Calif. said

Magallanes’ role in the shooting is unknown.

Earlier this week, authorities arrested Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, and a 17-year-old suspect, police said.

California cops killed: 2, including teenagers, in custody for fatal shooting of off-duty officer

  • Photo by Officer Guardial Solorio
    Image 1 of 2

    An Aug. 9, 2022, photo of Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

  • Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon with a photo of Officer Guardial Solorio
    Image 2 of 2

    Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon speaks in front of Downey City Hall on Aug. 9, 2022, in Downey. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon said at a press conference Tuesday with Capt. Scott Loughner that the initially brave officer turned away from the suspects who tried to rob him, before his car collided with another vehicle.

Delcid then shot Solorio several times. The driver was a teenager, officials said.

The suspect has a violent rap sheet at a California police station, with a domestic violence conviction in March

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Downey police have arrested two suspects and that Solorio’s death remains under investigation.

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after a Monterey Park police officer was shot and killed in a parking lot.

(Downey Police Department)

“We’re glad to hear that an arrest has been made,” the sheriff said. “There’s a lot more to be done.”

Delcid appeared in court Thursday and was ordered to remain in jail without bail until his September arraignment, Fox LA reported.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said at a press conference Wednesday that Delcid is charged with murder, attempted robbery and felon in possession of a firearm — which carries a sentence of life in prison.

  • Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon
    Image 1 of 2

    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon during a press conference at the Hall of Justice on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Denia Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Family of Officer Gardiel Solorio
    Image 2 of 2

    Officers comfort the family of Officer Guardial Solorio on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Denia Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Solorio joined the Monterey Park Police Department in January after graduating from the county sheriff’s academy on July 22. He began field training on 25 July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.