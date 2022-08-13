New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday.

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, Calif. said

Magallanes’ role in the shooting is unknown.

Earlier this week, authorities arrested Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, and a 17-year-old suspect, police said.

Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon said at a press conference Tuesday with Capt. Scott Loughner that the initially brave officer turned away from the suspects who tried to rob him, before his car collided with another vehicle.

Delcid then shot Solorio several times. The driver was a teenager, officials said.

The suspect has a violent rap sheet at a California police station, with a domestic violence conviction in March

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Downey police have arrested two suspects and that Solorio’s death remains under investigation.

“We’re glad to hear that an arrest has been made,” the sheriff said. “There’s a lot more to be done.”

Delcid appeared in court Thursday and was ordered to remain in jail without bail until his September arraignment, Fox LA reported.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said at a press conference Wednesday that Delcid is charged with murder, attempted robbery and felon in possession of a firearm — which carries a sentence of life in prison.

Solorio joined the Monterey Park Police Department in January after graduating from the county sheriff’s academy on July 22. He began field training on 25 July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.