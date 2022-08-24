New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Los Angeles are searching for suspects after two vehicles struck and killed a teenager outside a party early Sunday morning.

Authorities said 17-year-old Matthew Lobos was at an underground party at a warehouse in LA’s Florence neighborhood. At one point, he “engaged in a physical altercation” with the suspects, according to the LAPD.

After the altercation, the suspects got into a black SUV and drove toward Lobos.

Investigators say one of the suspects got out of the SUV, got into a white Acura and then drove deliberately into Lobos. Police say Lobos was also hit by a black SUV.

Los Angeles da Jorge Gascon recall efforts highlight his radical policies, deputy DA says

After the second strike, Lobos’ friend tried to drag his body from the street. Lobos was struck a third time by a white Acura, which also struck a light pole. The driver of the Acura jumped into the black SUV and sped off.

Lobos was pronounced dead at the scene. The LAPD is investigating whether the killing was gang-related, although Lobos’ family says the teenager was not a gang member.

In the wake of the murder, the slain teenager’s aunt set up a GoFundMe to raise $14,000 for Lobos’ mother. As of Wednesday morning, that GoFundMe had raised more than $16,000.

Hawaii man, 75, arrested in 1982 rape and murder of 15-year-old girl whom he stabbed 59 times: authorities

“In the early morning hours of Sunday August 21st, my beloved 17-year-old nephew tragically took his own life,” wrote Laura Valenzuela Arce. “Just 5 months before his 18th birthday he was fatally ambushed by 2 unknown vehicles.”

The LAPD is still investigating the incident and is searching for two suspects. They ask anyone with information about the white Acura or black SUV to contact the missing person’s unit at 213-996-18OO.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.