Los Angeles Sparks The 6-foot-8 center from Australia announced her split from Liz Cambage on Tuesday.

Cambage, 30, is averaging 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season after signing with Los Angeles on Feb. 15. She must now clear waivers before becoming a free agent.

“We share with support Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the firm,” said Sparks managing partner Eric Holloman. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. Sparks is excited about our core group and focused on our run toward a 2022 playoff berth.”

Cambage was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, but only played in five WNBA seasons. She sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics with the Australian team and took a four-year hiatus from the league (2014-17) because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and she returned to the league in 2018.

She played one season for the Wings before being traded to the Aces in 2019. She also did not play in the 2020 bubble season. Cambage came to Los Angeles in the offseason, saying this is where she always wanted to play.

Last month, Phoenix and Tina Charles split. The veteran Charles now plays for the Seattle Storm.