Billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco are urging Californians to resist the urge to move to Texas as the state faces an exodus of residents to the Lone Star State.

Billboard uses the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 school children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting, as a warning against living in Texas.

“The Texas Miracle dies in Uvalde. Don’t go to Texas,” read the words “Don’t Mess With Texas” in red on a billboard in Los Angeles.

The billboards do not appear to be connected to a political organization, Fox Los Angeles reported.

The Los Angeles Billboard is located near State Route 101 in Universal City and the San Francisco sign is located in the South of the Market neighborhood. Both are congested areas.

Over the years, Californians have opted to move elsewhere in an effort to find affordable housing, lower taxes and a better business environment, among other factors. The states with the biggest gains were Texas, Nevada and Arizona Fox Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, red states like Florida, other than Texas, are seeing their populations grow.

In terms of numbers alone, between 2020 and 2021, the largest gain in domestic migration (the movement of people from one part of the U.S. to another) was in Florida at 220,890, followed by Texas and Arizona. The largest household migration loss occurred in California, which lost 367,299 residents, followed by New York and Illinois.

