New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Los Angeles’ newest infrastructural gem has become a nuisance for motorists, pedestrians and the big city soon after its grand opening.

Since opening to traffic last month, the Los Angeles Police Department has closed the Sixth Street Viaduct or Sixth Street Bridge several times due to stunts, street takeovers and other dangerous activities.

Videos posted on social media show cars offering donuts in the middle of the road, accidents and people scaling bridge arches.

On Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michelle Moore said speed bumps would be installed on the bridge to deter reckless behavior from motorists. He said at a police commission meeting that the structure has become a place where people “come to find their 15 minutes of fame.”

Los Angeles man charged in death of five-year-old boy

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

“Since its opening, it has also become famous or recognized as a place where people would gather and hold exhibitions,” he said.

A Twitter user posted an equally explanatory tweet on Saturday.

“I need to take advantage of the 6th Street Bridge to get famous soon,” the post read. “My window of opportunity is closing.”

Four days earlier, the LAPD issued 57 citations and impounded six vehicles from the bridge, Moore said. He asked the public to cooperate with the police in reporting illegal behaviour.

Speed ​​bumps will be installed as well as possible central medians to prevent fences and barriers.

The LAPD declined to speak to Fox News about the acts on the bridge. However, the department said officers from three nearby police departments “will be directed to monitor illegal pool activity.”

“Employees assigned to the bridge will conduct proactive traffic enforcement to ensure the safety of all people traveling and visiting Route 6,” the agency said.

Over the weekend, the route was closed for several consecutive days. The LAPD closed the bridge a day early in late July citing “illegal activity and public safety” but reopened a few hours later.

Lapady is sued by the family of a young man killed at a Burlington coat factory

Some of the chaos that unfolded on the structure was captured on video and posted on social media.

In one video, a man is seen cutting his hair in traffic. Another shows someone walking on arches, which are dangerously high off the ground.

Fox News has reached out to Councilman Kevin De Leon, who represents the Boyle Heights area.

On a recent Wednesday evening, dozens of people were walking, running and cycling through the structure. However, some residents are not surprised by these acts.

“I saw it coming. It was kind of predictable. I don’t like it at all,” Los Angeles resident Luis Santiago told Fox News. “There’s a lack of public space in the city so when something opens, people do whatever they want.”

One woman, who declined to give her name, called the street takeover and shutdown “disturbing.”

“It’s kind of annoying that they’re already messing around,” she said.

Claire Lee, 25, said it was her first time on the bridge but the shutdown has affected people she knows.

“My friend got blocked because of it and couldn’t come to class,” she said.

“But it’s also nice to see a place with people,” she added, referring to the city’s Covid-19 mandate and restrictions that have been in place for nearly two years.

At $588 million, the bridge connects the city’s Boyle Heights neighborhood to the downtown arts district. This construction took place after the demolition of the original bridge in 2016. It has several LED-lit arches.

It has quickly become a destination for tourists and sightseers. But for some locals it has become a haven for the unruly and deviant.

On Saturday, Chief Moore offered one word in response to the street chaos: “Unacceptable.”

The structure was a landmark in Los Angeles that was completed in 1932 and appeared in numerous commercials and films such as “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “The Purge.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

On the bridge side, the city plans to add a rain garden, seating, play area and other amenities to the center of the bridge. Boyle Heights has designated fields, a skate park, a children’s play area, and a dog area.