Los Angeles Rams Receive Super Bowl Rings: See NFL Champions Bling

By printveela editor

23
Aaron Donald officially has his ring.

The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled their Super Bowl 56 championship rings Thursday night at the team’s celebration.

Their $5 billion home, like the team Seen without cost with their rings.

According to the Rams, the rings from Jason of Beverly Hills boast “the most diamond carat weight in championship ring history” with 20 carats of white diamonds.

The face of the ring features the Rams logo in blue and yellow sapphires. There are two palm trees and behind it rises the Lombardi Trophy. The names of the players and coaches are on one side, along with the team’s motto “We Not Me”. Another featured the score in their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Below is the team’s playoff scores.

The top of the ring twists to reveal the interior of Sophie Stadium, home of the Rams, who beat Cincinnati in February to claim the Lombardi Trophy. The underside of the twist-off top – which was originally designed to resemble the exterior of SoFi Stadium – features the team’s unique video board and a small piece of the Super Bowl 56 game ball.

The Rams Plenty of symbolism is incorporated throughout the rings.

The Super Bowl Championship, a 23-20 win over Cincinnati, was the franchise’s first since the 1999 season and the franchise’s first in Los Angeles.

