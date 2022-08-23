New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When the Los Angeles Angels made the surprise move of firing manager Joe Maddon in June during a 12-game losing streak, there was hope that the move would kickstart. Angels return to winning ways They experienced to start the 2022 MLB season.

After starting the year 27-17, the Angels went through a brutal stretch in late May and early June that culminated in the firing of Maddon and the promotion of third-base coach Phil Nevin to interim manager.

Moved Nothing for the Angels’ playoff hopes Los Angeles is on track to miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

“It doesn’t make me feel better, it doesn’t make me feel worse,” Maddon said told the Tampa Bay Times Angels’ struggles from his firing. “Systemically, I’m numb to the whole thing. Because when you want them bad, I want really good friends bad — and I can’t do that.”

Even with Two generations of talent in Shohei Ohtani And Mike Trout, the Angels have been unable to build around their two stars, failing to finish above .500 every year since 2015.

“The infrastructure needs to be improved. There’s a lot of things that need to be improved,” Maddon said of the Angels. “These guys can’t do it alone, obviously. It’s the non-sexy stuff that needs to improve. It’s not just the bright, shiny stuff — they have it.

“They need to improve the infrastructure to get us back to where we were. That’s my goal, to get the angels back to where we were. That’s it. Nothing but pure intentions. I’m an angel. They have every ounce of me. Now it’s done.”

That could happen quickly in LA as Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he is considering selling the team.

Maddon is currently enjoying his time away from baseball, telling the Tampa Bay Times that he feels like a teenager as he spends his time enjoying “the three G’s — golfing, gardening and grilling.”

But Maddon doesn’t appear to be done with baseball, saying he would consider managing again if given the right situation.

“I just go into that wedding feeling really good about who I’m philosophically aligned with who I’m going to work with,” he said. “I mean, it has to be a balance that can’t be overturned analytically. The baseball operation has to be one that understands both sides and understands it well.”

“Balance” for Maddon refers to an organization’s front office manager not making the day-to-day decisions to implement, as most teams rely more on analytics.

“Some GM really has to put on a uniform and go to the dugout, or their core analytical layer, he has to go to the dugout,” Maddon said.

“That’s the thing to do. Because they try to work the man in the middle. And what happens when the performance isn’t what they expect, it’s never about the acquisition process. It’s always about incompetence. Coaches and managers have to get the best out of a player. And that’s where this huge disconnect happens. .”

In his 19 seasons as a manager at the big league level, Maddon compiled a 1,382-1,216 record, leading the Chicago Cubs to the World Series title in 2016, the organization’s first championship in more than 100 years.