A Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a father of three and injuring four others following a vehicle crash in Texas.

Luis Enriquez Hernandez, 37, was taken into custody in Houston on Tuesday with the help of the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

He is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles County to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Investigators said Hernandez killed 37-year-old Jonathan Santillano, 37, on Aug. 3. Officers were called to the scene in Panorama City and found Santillano unconscious on a sidewalk, Fox Los Angeles reported.

He died on the spot.

Four other victims were also found with gunshot wounds, the LAPD said. Three were taken to hospital, while one was treated at the scene. They all read.

Investigators said three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision prior to the shooting. As the drivers exchanged information, Santillano arrived on foot and offered advice and assistance.

At some point, Hernandez, an alleged gang member, approached the group and opened fire, killing Santillano, police said. He fled in a BMW.

Investigators later learned that Hernandez fled to Texas and was living in the Houston suburb of Spring.